Ticats sign running back Khalan Griffin

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the signing of running back Khalan Griffin.

Griffin, 23, brings offensive potential after a collegiate career with stops at Rice University (2020-2021) and Lamar University (2022-2024).

The five-foot-10, 205-pound played 17 games for the Rice Owls, rushing for 649 yards and two touchdowns on 186 carries, with four catches for 65 receiving yards.

At Lamar, the two-time All-Southland Conference honoree made 29 starts in 33 games, rushing for 2,600 yards and 18 touchdowns on 504 carries, with 23 catches for 193 receiving yards and one score.

The Ticats also announced that American defensive lineman Tyshun Render has been released.