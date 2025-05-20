Top of the Depth Chart: Calgary Stampeders

If there is a team in the CFL with the most question marks and openings throughout training camp it’s the Calgary Stampeders.

When you look across their final depth chart from last season and see who is back, you’re missing roughly half the starters – if not more depending on which week you’re looking at.

There are major changes on the defensive side of the ball with a roughly 75 per cent makeover underway. Then on offence there is a major change at the quarterback position with Vernon Adams Jr. making his way to Calgary in a major off-season trade that also saw former starter Jake Maier leave to rival Saskatchewan.

Well best of luck to me with this Top of the Depth Chart because there will be a lot of battles to be won throughout the final two weeks. And by the way, competition for jobs is exactly what the Stampeders need to try to right the ship quickly.

RELATED

» Where to watch 2025 CFL preseason games

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

The Calgary Stampeders absolutely jumped at the opportunity to bring in Vernon Adams Jr. this off-season after a down year for the offence.

Jake Maier wasn’t re-signed in free agency and the Stampeders were in need of a new face of the franchise to spark an offence that has been on the decline over the last few seasons.

In comes Adams Jr., who was in the conversation for MOP last year until an injury and the Lions bringing back Nathan Rourke from the NFL. Adams Jr. provides instant credibility to the quarterback spot and the added element of pure entertainment as he is one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch.

RUNNING BACK

If there was one bright spot for the Stampeders on offence it was Dedrick Mills taking the ball and becoming an instant threat out of the backfield.

He had over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and while it was hard for the fan base to say goodbye to long time running back Ka’Deem Carey last off-season, Mills showed he’s more than capable to become one of the top backs in the league.

RECEIVERS

While Reggie Begelton is the top receiver on the depth chart, the Stampeders went out and brought in one of Adam Jr.’s favourite receivers to work with in Dominique Rhymes. The two were a great combo in BC and the Stampeders are hoping for more fireworks in Calgary.

The receiving group is not set as top CFL pick Damien Alford will threaten for playing time right away as will veteran Tevin Jones who is hoping to find new life in Calgary. The issue is Jalen Philpot, Clark Barnes and Cam Echols could be hard to push aside. The other storyline to be watching this season is if Malik Henry’s comeback from a significant injury can be successful.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Stampeders are going to be looking for the optimal group of five to start the season. Sean McEwen’s departure to Saskatchewan leaves a big hole in the middle and Rodeem Brown is getting a good long look there.

Zack Williams is a lock to make the team and then from there it’ll be interesting to see how everything shakes out. Bryce Bell, D’Antne Demery and Joshua Coker are the incumbents but Dave Dickenson can’t afford to settle with incumbents. He’s brought in Tomas Jack-Kurdyla for a reason to push those veteran Stamps.

DEFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

DEFENSIVE LINE

Welcome back, Folarin Orimolade! That’s the headline for the Stampeders off-season to improve the pass rush. Orimolade was clearly on the rise in Calgary before becoming a consistent force off the edge in Toronto.

Now he’s back to bolster the Stamps defensive line with other new faces. Miles Brown is a consistent force in the interior to go alongside Coatney who showed well in the games he played last season.

They also have Clarence Hicks who had four sacks last season in limited chances. With several veterans on the move, it means a bigger spotlight for the guys who have been in the shadows in Calgary the last few years.

LINEBACKER

I’ll be honest. I don’t know how this will shake out. Can Derrick Moncrief find his former All-CFL calibre self at SAM linebacker? Can Micah Teitz re-establish himself as an every down linebacker? Is Jacob Roberts ready to take the next step?

The Stamps also brought in Gary Johnson Jr. from Ottawa who special teams coordinator Craig Dickenson knows well from his time with Saskatchewan as a special teams beast. He could also be working his way into a regular defensive role.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Gone are Kobe Williams, Tre Roberson, Demerio Houston etc… etc… In comes a big off-season signing in Damon Webb, as well as Adrian Greene from the Lions.

From there it’ll be an interesting battle with Tyler Richardson looking to take a big jump in Calgary’s secondary while Benjamin Labrosse was consistent last season and Bentlee Sanders started to become a potential next ball hawk for the Stampeders.

While nothing is written in stone, what’s definite is there is a huge overhaul in Calgary’s secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/Punter Long Snapper Returner René Paredes*/Fraser Masin** Aaron Crawford* TBD

* denotes National

** denotes Global

KICKER/PUNTER/LONG SNAPPER/RETURNER

I wanted to use a lot more question marks for this exercise but the return game is the only one I have zero hunch on who it could be. Without Peyton Logan it’ll be the guy who can do the most on offence and on special teams.

While Aaron Crawford and René Paredes are the most consistent at their jobs, the punting battle will be interesting between the two picks from Calgary in the 2025 Global Draft. Fraser Masin was the first overall pick in the draft but Craig Dickenson has a specific set of criteria to meet from his punters so Mark Vassett will have a chance as well to replace the departed Cody Grace.