With my choice to win the 112th Grey Cup already locked and stocked, let’s have some fun, shall we?

The road to Winnipeg will take many twists, turns, and a few strange detours and unforeseen lane changes. This season will also offer up new faces emerging as CFL cornerstones along with milestone moments that will leave jaws collectively agape.

Without further ado, here’s the exciting conclusion of my 2025 Preseason Futures.

1. WILL A QUARTERBACK PASS FOR OVER 5,000 YARDS THIS SEASON?

Yes. Bo Levi Mitchell tossed for 5,451 yards in 2024, the first pivot to do so since he (5,124), Michael Reilly (5,562), Jeremiah Masoli (5,209) and Trevor Harris (5,116) each went for over 5,000 in 2018.

The addition of Kenny Lawler to an already-elite receiving corps that includes Tim White, Shemar Bridges, and Kiondré Smith makes it likely Mitchell could top 5,000 yards this season for the fourth time in his Hall of Fame-bound career.

If not Mitchell, a healthy Vernon Adams Jr. could strafe opposing secondaries to cross 5,000 yards for the first time. Calgary’s biggest off-season acquisition has the likes of Reggie Begelton, newcomers Tevin Jones and Dominique Rhymes along with potential breakout star Jalen Philpot at his disposal as the Stamps appear set to take to the skies in a bid to return to playoff form.

2. WHICH PLAYER WILL WIN THE 2025 MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER?

Mitchell and Adams Jr. are excellent nominees, and you certainly cannot dismiss Winnipeg bulldozer Brady Oliveira who enters the season seeking a fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Edmonton’s Tre Ford will be a strong contender, as will BC’s Nathan Rourke and Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris.

However, the choice here is Ottawa’s Dru Brown, who finished the 2024 regular season with consecutive 400-yard passing games while tossing a combined seven majors as he helped the REDBLACKS return to the post-season for the first time since 2018.

An off-season of digesting offensive coordinator Tommy Condell’s playbook, combined with the addition of All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis and veteran ground pounder William Stanback, has Brown in position to take Ottawa back to where he started his career, Winnipeg, on November 16.

3. WILL A PLAYER GER MORE THAN 12 SACKS THIS SEASON? IF SO, WHO?

No. Five players (Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Elliott Brown, Michael Wakefield, Jake Ceresna, and Ralph Holley) shared the 2024 sack title with eight QB takedowns each.

Among the most likely to prove this prediction wrong is BC’s Mathieu Betts, who set a league record for National players with 18 sacks in 2023. Back home after a brief flirtation down south, Betts has a full season to attack opposing pivots.

Offensive lines across the league have been warned.

Don’t discount the potential of Ceresna, who has two seasons of double-digit sacks in his first six seasons.

4. WHICH PLAYER WILL GET THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2025 REGULAR SEASON?

We’ll go with Saskatchewan running back AJ Ouellette to get the ‘25 season formally underway with a short touchdown run.

If you want a more exciting bet, envision Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton taking the first punt return of the season 89 yards for a mesmerizing major.

5. WILL WINNIPEG’S BRADY OLIVEIRA GO FOR 1,000 YARDS RUSHING AND RECEIVING?

If he does, he’s the 2025 MOP. End of discussion.

No player in CFL history has pulled off the feat, and while no one doubts Oliveira cracking 1,000 yards on the ground, pulling it off as a receiver might be asking a wee too much from the All-CFL player. Oliveira had 476 receiving yards on 57 receptions in 2024. He would need more than the 71 targets he had to come remotely close.

Never say never, though.

6. WILL A KICKER HIT A FIELD GOAL OF 60+ YARDS?

Yes. As long as Sergio Castillo is lining up to attempt a field goal, the threat of a very, very (and we do mean very) long convert is in play.

Castillo hit the league’s only field goal of at least 60 yards last season and is capable of hammering one from an even longer distance. Calgary’s René Paredes hit a career-best 57-yarder in 2024 and has displayed flashes of longer connections in pregame warmups.

If a field goal of 60-plus yards does happen in 2025, the smart money will be on either Castillo and/or Paredes being the one responsible.