Bo Levi Mitchell looks to move up all-time passer list in 2025

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell has already built a remarkable career, but he’s not done just yet.

The 35-year old reminded us all last season that he’s still one of the CFL’s most elite quarterbacks. He led the CFL in passing yards (5,451), earning himself East Division All-CFL honours and was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

That 2024 campaign added to an already stacked resume. Mitchell is a two-time Grey Cup champion (2014, 2018) and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player in both appearances. He’s also a two-time league Most Outstanding Player (2016, 2018), a three-time All-CFL selection (2016, 2018, 2024), and has earned Division All-CFL honours (2015, 2016, 2018, 2024) in both the West and the East.

Heading into 2025, he’s now eyeing continuing to build his legacy by climbing up the all-time passer list.

The Ticats’ pivot, currently sitting at 39,023 passing yards, needs just 19 more to pass Tom Clements and break into the top 11. But he’s not stopping there. With 1,511 more yards, he could tie CFL legend Tracy Ham for 10th. 4,834 passing yards will tie Matt Dunigan for eighth all-time.

His next win will be his 100th, making him the 10th quarterback in CFL history to 100+ wins. If he wins one of his first eight starts, he will be the fastest to 100 wins in CFL history (Ron Lancaster, 149).

Mitchell isn’t the only current quarterback who can climb the ranks this year.

Trevor Harris and Zach Collaros are also on the all-time passer list, sitting 16th and 17th, respectively, looking to move up in 2025.

Harris needs just 1,657 to tie Michael Reilly for 15th, 1,682 to tie Dieter Brock at 14th and 2,882 to match Kent Austin at 13th. Collaros is close behind, sitting just 213 yards shy of Harris.