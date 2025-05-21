REDBLACKS sign American offensive lineman Eric Miller

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have signed American offensive lineman Eric Miller and American defensive lineman Deshawn Holt.

Miller spent time on the Edmonton Elks practice squad in 2024, following a training camp stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He started the entire 2023 season at right tackle for Louisville, earning an All-ACC honourable mention, surrendering just two sacks and one quarterback hit all season. Miller suited up for Purdue from 2019 through 2022, starting in his final two seasons, and picking up three Academic All-Big 10 nods.

Holt appeared in 37 games over three seasons for Toledo from 2022 to 2024, after playing at Maryland from 2019 to 2021. He enjoyed a productive year in his final season, racking up 21 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass break-up, and a forced fumble. Holt played in a total of 52 college games between the Rockets and Terps, recording a total of 100 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass break-ups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.