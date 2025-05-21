Follow CFL

Riders sign American receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Abdul Janneh Jr., the team announced on Wednesday.

Janneh Jr. (six-foot-three, 195 pounds) spent two collegiate seasons (2023–24) at Georgia Tech, suiting up for 25 games and making three starts. He caught 13 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket, averaging an impressive 17.8 yards per reception. He led the team in yards per catch as a junior (20.3).

Prior to Georgia Tech, Janneh Jr. played three seasons (2020–22) at Duquesne. He appeared in 20 games as a Duke, making 12 starts. After a strong 2022 season in which he caught 43 passes for 579 yards and nine touchdowns, the second-highest mark in the conference, he was named All-Northeast Conference by the league’s coaches and Phil Steele.

The Riders also announced they have released American wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr.

