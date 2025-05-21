Stampeders bring back receiver Daylen Baldwin

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American receiver Daylen Baldwin and placed national defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr on the one-game injury list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Baldwin originally signed with the Stampeders on Jan. 21 and he was released on May 14.

He signed with the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in one regular-season game for Cleveland, making two catches for 25 yards. Baldwin later spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

In college, Baldwin played his senior season at Michigan. In 14 games including five starts for the Wolverines, he caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Baldwin previously played 22 games over two seasons at Morgan State, making 30 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns, and seven games over two seasons at Jackson State, where he had 27 receptions for 540 yards and seven scores.