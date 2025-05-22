2025 CFL season available on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network, CFL+

- News
TORONTO — The days are ticking away until the upcoming Canadian Football League (CFL) season, and the eagerly anticipated action, energy and entertainment are just around the corner.
Canada’s home of the CFL – TSN and RDS – will feature in-depth coverage, while the fan-favourite CFL ON TSN panel breaks down all the action. In the U.S., CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, will exclusively carry 34 regular season games to entertain and excite American audiences, while the remaining 47 will be available on the league’s streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America can watch the entire season unfold on CFL+.
First introduced in 2023, CFL+ streams league content not otherwise available on TSN, RDS or CBS Sports Network, including preseason games, regular season contests, the Grey Cup Playoffs and Championship, and other league events, such as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction, the CFL Awards, media coverage of Grey Cup Week and more. The service is free with the provision of an email address.
Games carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality following the final whistle, providing viewers with an expanded window to tune in. The platform is compatible with Apple AirPlay for convenient casting onto smart TVs.
The upcoming season kicks off on June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
