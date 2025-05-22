2025 CFL season available on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network, CFL+

TORONTO — The days are ticking away until the upcoming Canadian Football League (CFL) season, and the eagerly anticipated action, energy and entertainment are just around the corner.

Canada’s home of the CFL – TSN and RDS – will feature in-depth coverage, while the fan-favourite CFL ON TSN panel breaks down all the action. In the U.S., CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, will exclusively carry 34 regular season games to entertain and excite American audiences, while the remaining 47 will be available on the league’s streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America can watch the entire season unfold on CFL+.

First introduced in 2023, CFL+ streams league content not otherwise available on TSN, RDS or CBS Sports Network, including preseason games, regular season contests, the Grey Cup Playoffs and Championship, and other league events, such as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction, the CFL Awards, media coverage of Grey Cup Week and more. The service is free with the provision of an email address.

Games carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality following the final whistle, providing viewers with an expanded window to tune in. The platform is compatible with Apple AirPlay for convenient casting onto smart TVs.

The upcoming season kicks off on June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

NEED TO KNOW: 2025 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Canada: TSN and RDS

TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app will carry every game of the 2025 season.

RDS, RDS.ca and the RDS app will broadcast all 18 Montreal games and 25 additional games from around the league.

The Grey Cup Playoffs return for Saturday afternoon/evening doubleheaders on November 1 and 8.

The 112th Grey Cup will be broadcast live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT.

U.S.: CBS Sports Network and CFL+

CBS Sports Network Season kickoff on Thursday, June 5, featuring Saskatchewan and Ottawa At least one Saturday contest in 10 of the first 12 weeks of the season from June until the end of August All three games of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend (Week 13) – Winnipeg at Saskatchewan on Sunday, and Toronto at Hamilton and Edmonton at Calgary on Monday Thanksgiving Classic on Monday, October 13 with Montreal visiting Ottawa

CFL+ Fourth of July matchup with Hamilton at Toronto The Hall of Fame Game, featuring Edmonton at Hamilton on Saturday, September 20 with a special halftime ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2025 The exciting final stretch as teams battle for post-season positioning The Grey Cup Playoffs and the 112th Grey Cup.



Outside of North America: CFL+