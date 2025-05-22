Argos make roster moves, including signing receiver Dorian Anderson

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Thursday the signing of American receiver Dorian Anderson.

Anderson (six-football-six, 200 pounds) attended Southeast Missouri State from 2023-2024 and recorded 65 receptions for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns across 19 games.

As a senior, the Tennessee native caught 51 passes for 754 yards and nine touchdowns. Attended Shorter University from 2021-2022 where he hauled in 51 passes for 759 yards and 10 majors.

The team also announced they have released fullback Bruno Labelle and offensive lineman Ethan Pyle, activated kicker Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada and defensive back Jai Nunn-Liddell from the suspended list to the active roster, and added long snapper Adam Guillemette, defensive back Mark Milton and linebacker Brian Harelimana to the suspended list.