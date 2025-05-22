Lewis, REDBLACKS ‘want all of it to be for winning a Grey Cup’

OTTAWA — Coming off a league-best 7-1-1 home record in 2024 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the REDBLACKS are looking to build on that momentum heading into 2025.

Dru Brown goes into his second year as the starter in Ottawa with a solid first season under his belt. With the departure of veteran Jeremiah Masoli, there’s no questions this is Brown’s team. The young pivot will lead a talented group of receivers that is looking to build on a promising 2024.

The team will be without an ascending target though as second-year receiver Nick Mardner — who started all 18 regular season games for the REDBLACKS as a rookie, making 26 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns — is expected to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing knee surgery.

The shifts in personnel aren’t going to stop the REDBLACKS from trying to reach their ultimate goal, which, to defensive back Adarius Pickett, is a simple one: help lead the REDBLACKS to a Grey Cup win.

After a solid campaign last year was cut short by a torn Achilles, the veteran wants to return to his dominant form that led to him being named East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023 with the Toronto Argonauts.

“[I want to] finish the season healthy, but in a dominant fashion,” said Pickett. “I want to return to pick up where I left off. I feel like last year I was on the verge of having a season like I had in Toronto in 2023, so I’m putting in the work right now — been really getting it in this off-season, attacking the rehab and attacking the training to make sure that I’m ready to go.”

The REDBLACKS brought in running back William Stanback who is coming off a strong season in BC and will serve as a complement to a powerful passing attack.

Ottawa’s receiving group is a talented one and was made even stronger with the addition of Eugene Lewis, who brings an illustrious CFL career to the nation’s capital. With many accolades under his belt, Lewis is focused on continuing that greatness.

“Each and every year, I want to prove that I’m the best receiver,” said the All-CFL receiver. “Each and every year, that’s what I do. My main thing is to always just do better than I did the year before.

“I want more yards than I did the year before. I led the league in touchdowns last year, so I want to do that again — but I want to have more touchdowns than I had.”

Brown has some of the top receiving options in the league at his disposal, with Lewis, Justin Hardy, Bralon Addison, and Kalil Pimpleton all ready to contribute. Add to that a solid running game, an offensive line built to protect their quarterback, and a defence that has been building chemistry over the last couple of seasons and you have the ingredients of a dangerous team.

Yet, like every other team in the league, big-name signings, contract extensions, team-building efforts, and off-season training won’t mean much unless the team brings home a Grey Cup. That goal is no different for the REDBLACKS heading into 2025.

“Everything that I do, I want all of it to be for winning a Grey Cup,” said Lewis. “I want all of it. That’s what it’s all about. All the individual stuff comes as long as you’re doing what you’re supposed to and being consistent. And for me, as a team, our goal is the Grey Cup. There’s nothing but that.

“Obviously we want to win the East first… and also win all the home games we possibly can. But the Grey Cup is the ultimate goal — that’s what I want to do. I’ve got an opportunity to break some records this year as a receiver, like most consecutive receptions and career receiving touchdowns. That’s also very important to me — it’s a big thing — but like I said before, the Grey Cup is still number one.”