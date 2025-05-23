Bombers extend quarterback Zach Collaros through 2026

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

Collaros is entering his sixth season with the Blue Bombers and has firmly established himself as one of the greatest pivots in franchise history.

A two-time Grey Cup champion with the club in 2019 and 2021, he has helped guide the team to five straight championship game appearances while twice being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player (2021, 2022) and All-CFL (2021, 2022). No other quarterback in league history has started more than three consecutive Grey Cup games.

Since his arrival from Toronto at the trade deadline in October of 2019, the Blue Bombers are 57-18, including playoffs, in games in which he has started.

His 49 regular season wins ranks third in franchise history behind only Ken Ploen (82) and Dieter Brock (71) and his 16,177 passing yards is fifth in Blue Bombers history.

Collaros threw for a career-best 4,336 yards in 17 games in 2024 with 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions as the team was 10-7 in his 17 starts. He had four 300 yards-plus passing performances last year, including a season-high 432 yards in a win over Edmonton in September. He also threw for six touchdowns in that game, tied for second most in franchise history with Sean Salisbury (Sept. 10, 1989, vs. BC) and Jack Jacobs (Oct. 4, 1952, vs. Calgary) behind Jim Van Pelt’s record seven touchdown game against Saskatchewan on August 29, 1959.

Collaros has now suited up for 158 career CFL games with Toronto (2012-13), Hamilton (2014-17), Saskatchewan (2018-19) and Winnipeg (2019-). His 32,935 career passing yards ranks 17th in CFL history and his next passing TD will be the 200th of his career.