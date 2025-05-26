Elks sign OL Greg Eiland, LB Brock Mogensen

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday the signing of American offensive lineman Greg Eiland and American linebacker Brock Mogensen.

In addition, the Elks have released American defensive backs Steve Stephens IV and Chris Jackson.

Eiland (six-foot-nine, 315 pounds) joins the Elks after four seasons for professional football. The Philadelphia, Mississippi product most recently suited up for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League from 2024 until May of this year. Prior to the UFL, Eiland spent several seasons on the Seattle Seahawks practice roster from 2021 to 2023. In college, the giant offensive lineman was a fixture of the Mississippi State Bulldogs trenches, suiting up for 47 games from 2016 to 2020.

Mogensen (six-foot-two, 234 pounds) adds to an already star studded Elks linebacking core. The 25-year-old joins the Green and Gold after a lauded career at the University of South Dakota. Mogensen spent six years with the Coyotes (2018-2023), racking up 399 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 50 games for the school. His accolades include being named First-team FCS All-American in 2023, Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and he was named to the MVFC All-Conference team three times (first team in 2023, second team in 2021 and 2022).

Mogensen would join the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, spending the season on the practice squad.