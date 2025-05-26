MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top offensive linemen

“They all have their space to be terrible.”

Those words from Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea still stick with me more than six months later. O’Shea was talking following Winnipeg’s 41-24 loss to Toronto in the 111th Grey Cup, the team’s third consecutive loss in the biggest game of the season.

And for a third straight spring, the Bombers enter a new campaign looking to avenge what happened the prior winter. But this year feels a little different.

As we continue identifying one reason to be excited for all nine CFL teams, we’re focusing on Winnipeg’s quest for a sixth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup. The only difference is the Blue Bombers are hosting the league’s showcase event in November. And for that reason, the conversation surrounding Winnipeg feels a little less old hat than it might otherwise.

There’s an entire season ahead of us, but it’s hard not to imagine the storylines if the Bombers are playing for the Grey Cup again in six months. It would be a chance to help erase the heartbreak of the last three years in storybook fashion in front of their home fans. And potentially close the book on the most successful tenure in franchise history.

It’s an exciting proposition and a storyline that will be a likely constant throughout the coming 2025 campaign. Especially with all the core pieces Winnipeg is once again bringing back for another season.

That of course starts with quarterback Zach Collaros, who signed a one-year extension late last week to keep him in Winnipeg through the 2026 season. And I wonder if the two-time Most Outstanding Player might be playing with a slight statement to make. Collaros threw 15 interceptions against 17 touchdowns last season before being picked off four times in Grey Cup, which is below the standard we’ve come to expect from him.

Surrounding Collaros are returning core pieces like left tackle Stanley Bryant, tailback Brady Oliveira, and receiver Nic Demski. And don’t forget two-time All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen who’s back in the fold after missing all but three games last season with a knee injury.

On defence, the Bombers are running back the likes of defensive end Willie Jefferson, defensive tackle Jake Thomas, linebacker Kyrie Wilson, and defensive backs Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols.

While Winnipeg has had to say goodbye to a few important pieces, most notably Kenny Lawler and Tyrell Ford, we’re still talking about largely the same roster that went 9-1 down the stretch last season. As a result, despite stiff opposition in the West Division, there are plenty who still view the Blue Bombers as the team to beat.

And knowing how the last three seasons have ended in heartbreak, the prospect of Winnipeg appearing in the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium is a truly exciting one.

RANKING THE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

We’re less than two weeks from the start of the 2025 regular season, which times out perfectly as we move to the conclusion of our MMQB positional rankings. Last week wrapped things up on the defensive side of the ball, which leaves us with a couple more spots to hit on offence.

This week, we’re turning our attention to the offensive line.

LEFT TACKLE

MARTEZ IVEY | EDMONTON ELKS

Martez Ivey gets the slight nod in one of the league’s deepest positions after a stellar 2024 campaign. Ivey anchored an Edmonton line that allowed a league best 29 sacks last season while averaging more than 131 rushing yards per game, which also ranked number one. And just to cement Ivey’s spot, he was ranked the league’s best left tackle at Pro Football Focus.

2. Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3. Nick Callender, Montreal Alouettes

RIGHT TACKLE

DEJON ALLEN | BC LIONS

Acquired by the Lions in a huge January trade with Toronto, all Dejon Allen has done recently is rack up league accolades. Over the last three seasons, Allen has taken home three East Division All-CFL nods, two league All-CFL nominations, and was named the 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. I think that’s enough to select him as the league’s best right tackle.

2. Brett Boyko, Edmonton Elks

3. Eric Lofton, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

GUARD

LOGAN FERLAND | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The pride of Melfort and the Regina Thunder, Logan Ferland has been a huge part of Saskatchewan’s significant improvements at offensive line. After bleeding sacks for a few years in a row, Ferland and the Roughriders allowed just 35 last season, the league’s fourth-lowest total.

2. Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal Alouettes

3. Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

CENTRE

DAVID BEARD | EDMONTON ELKS

After two seasons in Hamilton, David Beard is back where it all began after signing with the Elks in free agency. Taking home his first All-CFL nod last season, Beard was a key part of a Tiger-Cats offensive line that allowed just 30 sacks. The product of Bev Facey High in Sherwood Park, Beard spent the first seven seasons of his CFL career in Edmonton.

2. Justin Lawrence, Montreal Alouettes

3. Peter Nicastro, Toronto Argonauts