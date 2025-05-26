The Weekly Say: Which player will win MOP in 2025?

TORONTO — Predicting the outcome of CFL games is an almost impossible endeavour. Predicting an entire season’s worth of games? Madness.

That doesn’t mean it isn’s fun, though. That’s why you should head over to CFL Game Zone to play Preseason Futures to try doing the impossible for a chance to win a trip to the 112th Grey Cup.

Before you do though, check out below as CFL.ca’s writers take their shot at answering some of the CFL Preseason Futures questions themselves.

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE EASTERN FINAL?

Kristina Costabile: I’m going with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The offence was lethal in 2024 with Bo Levi Mitchell at the controls and the addition of Kenny Lawler puts them over the top. If the defence takes a step forward with a new defensive coordinator, Brent Monson, and some new stars in the secondary, DaShaun Amos and Reggie Stubblefield, watch out for this team in 2025.

Jamie Nye: Montreal Alouettes. The Alouettes only major change comes at quarterback and that pivot was undefeated in place of Cody Fajardo last season. With major players returning from injury, they’ll be No. 1 in the East and not have a let down in the Eastern Final.

Jose Ferraz: Ottawa REDBLACKS. Continuity, talent, explosiveness, the REDBLACKS have it all. After improving in 2024, Ottawa takes the next step in 2025 to finish atop the East.

Marshall Ferguson: Hamilton. The passing game should be electric and the secondary is improved. If they can move bodies in the ground game and get some pressure up front the Tiger-Cats could be a contender.

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE WESTERN FINAL?

Costabile: Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Riders were oh-so-close to getting to the Grey Cup last year and they kept much of the team intact heading into the 2025 campaign. I think there will be a new king of the West this year with that stellar defence leading the way again.

Nye: Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Roughriders have the most consistent roster and coaching staff in the West. They were a wild wind storm away from hosting the Western Final.

Ferraz: Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers make it six in a row to earn the chance to play in a home Grey Cup.

Ferguson: BC. If Nathan Rourke can return to form and the defence creates a few more takeaways I think the Lions can restore the roar fully.

WHICH PLAYER WILL SCORE THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2025 REGULAR SEASON?

Costabile: A Trevor Harris pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker will open the 2025 regular season.

Nye: Samuel Emilus. Odds are it’ll be someone from the Riders and REDBLACKS, so I’ll give it to my one of my breakout player of the year candidates!

Ferraz: AJ Ouellette gets the season started by scoring one on the ground for the Roughriders.

Ferguson: Eugene Lewis. He gets the first chance Thursday night of Week 1 and is highly motivated to attack the all-time record books.

Landry: Eugene Lewis. I have a suspicion that this is going to be a very big year for the star receiver and that he will get it underway with the season’s first TD, against Saskatchewan on opening night.

WHICH PLAYER WILL WIN MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER IN 2025?

Costabile: Bo Levi Mitchell. I think Bo will throw for even more yards than he did in 2024 and lead his team to the top of the East and to the Grey Cup.

Nye: Davis Alexander. With the personnel Alexander has in Montreal, and his ability to move around, I think we’re looking at a new CFL star.

Ferraz: Brady Oliveira. Not the most creative answer but the combination of playing at home for the 112th Grey Cup and avenging their previous Grey Cup losses is a scary one for the best running back in the league.

Ferguson: Nathan Rourke. If BC has as much potential as I believe they do the sky is the limit for Nathan to play at an all-time high.

Landry: BC quarterback Nathan Rourke. With a full off-season of getting acquainted with an offence, I think Rourke shrugs off the whirlwind of what had been a vagabond football existence, returning to the guy we saw before he got injured way back in 2022. With a dynamite receiving corps, and with plenty of opportunity to digest the schemes designed by Buck Pierce, it’s the summer (and autumn) of Rourke, baby.

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE 112TH GREY CUP?

Costabile: Saskatchewan Roughriders. I’m thinking it will be Riders vs. Ticats in November with Saskatchewan taking the victory.

Nye: Saskatchewan Roughriders. Outside of calling me a homer, the Riders are only going to be stronger with another year with this core group. Could it be a ride off into the sunset moment for 39-year-old (on May 31) Trevor Harris?

Ferraz: Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The most consistent team of the past half-decade has just too much motivation and talent to conclude a run for the ages.

Ferguson: Hamilton. Bo pieces together one more gem following his career trend a few tough years followed by a stoic Grey Cup performance. Hamilton needs every ounce of it to upset the Lions.