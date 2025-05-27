1 PFF Stat per team for 2025

TORONTO — Choosing your CFL allegiance is a different process for everyone.

Sometimes you are born into it, sometimes you choose for yourself based on geography, jersey colours or a favourite player.

But sometimes you just don’t know which team to support in the upcoming season. If that’s the case, don’t worry, CFL Game Zone has got you covered with Team Picker presented by Tourism Yukon.

There you’ll be able to answer a few questions that could help you decide what team is right for you. As a bonus, you’ll also have a chance to win a trip for two to the Yukon.

If you would rather go by statistics or playstyle though, this article is for you. Below you will find one 2024 Pro Football Focus stat from every team to help you decide which playstyle – and therefore team – is for you.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

155 – Stops*

If you like a defensive front that doesn’t allow anything on the ground, the REDBLACKS might be for you. Ottawa’s defensive front was the best at stopping the run in 2024 according to PFF, making 155 stops and tallying 46 tackles for a loss or no gain.

Leading the way for the REDBLACKS was Lorenzo Mauldin IV with 21 stops. The defensive lineman also led the league in pressures with 77, more than 20 over second place (Robbie Smith, 53).

*solo tackle or sack that leads to offensive failure

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

159 – Rushing first downs

What about a team that CAN move the ball at will on the ground? The 111th Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts ran the ball down and through opposing defences on their way to the title in 2024.

The Double Blue led the league in rushing first downs with 159, according to PFF, with Ka’Deem Carey finishing first with 67 first downs of his own. The Argos brought Carey back for 2025 and should once again be looking to punish the opposition with their ground game.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

265 – Receiving first downs

Yes, by now you’ve heard of the Ticats’ explosive offence and their dominance through the air. The praise is justified though, as the Tabbies led the league with 265 receiving first downs and added 27 more by way of free agent acquisition Kenny Lawler, according to PFF.

What’s even more impressive is that Lawler did that in only 10 games due to injury, which means a fully healthy Kenny could elevate this offence to previously unforeseen status.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

17 – passing touchdowns allowed

Do you like elite defensive play and more specifically, elite coverage? The Montreal Alouettes might be the team for you.

The Als allowed a league-low 17 passing touchdowns in 2024, while also keeping the opposition to a league-low 11.1 yards per reception. Led by guys like Kabion Ento and Najee Murray, Montreal finished with a league-best regular season record thanks to a defence that doesn’t allow anything past them through the air.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

303 – Total pressures

Nobody pressured opposing quarterbacks more than the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024. That explains their defensive performance in Corey Mace’s first year as the head coach in Regina, as Saskatchewan led the league with 303 total pressures, according to PFF.

The biggest culprit in that was defensive lineman Malik Carney, who finished seventh in total pressures with 45 to go alongside a league-best 17.6 win percentage according to PFF.

EDMONTON ELKS

107 – Missed tackles forced in the running game

If you enjoy watching players juke their opponents on the way to scoring long touchdowns, look no further than the Edmonton Elks, who led the league with 107 missed tackles forced in the running game according to PFF.

The best part about it all is that most of the players responsible for these numbers are back in running backs Justin Rankin (35) and Javon Leake (27) and quarterback Tre Ford (12).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

30 – Big Time Throws by new quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

The Stamps traded for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and his big time throws. If you enjoy watching aerial fireworks across all nine CFL fields, big-play VA and the Stampeders could be your team.

Adams Jr. finished second in big time throws in 2024 with 30 despite only playing in 10 games last season, according to PFF. That’s an average of three such plays per game, better than any other pivot in the league. Add to that the fact that Calgary has plenty of power at receiver in the form of Reggie Begelton, Dominique Rhymes, Jalen Philpot and Tevin Jones and you can expect even more fireworks in 2025.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

891 – Rushing yards after contact by Brady Oliveira

Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could be a great option for those who like a rugged running game that seems unstoppable.

The 2024 Most Outstanding Player led the league with 891 rushing yards after contact according to PFF, bulldozing or juking his way into opposing territory over and over again. Oh and they also happen to host the 112th Grey Cup in November, in case you’re looking for extra reasons.

BC LIONS

68 – Receiving first downs by Justin McInnis

Canadian receiver Justin McInnis seemingly caught everything thrown his way in 2024 to finish atop the leaderboard in receiving yards. That wasn’t the only leaderboard that McInnis finished at the top of, though.

The National pass-catcher also led the league in receiving first downs (68) and contested catches (24), providing a great option for Nathan Rourke – and potential BC Lions fans – in 2025.