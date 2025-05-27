Argos sign quarterback Jarret Doege

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday the signing of American quarterback Jarret Doege.

Doege (six-foot-two, 196 pounds) appeared in 20 games over two seasons (2023-2024) with Edmonton, where he completed 43-of-68 passes for 593 yards and four touchdowns.

RELATED

» CFL stars make their 2025 season predictions

» Play Preseason Futures now on CFL Game Zone

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Texas native played collegiately at Troy (2022), Western Kentucky (2022), West Virginia (2019-2021), and Bowling Green (2017-2018).

The team also announced LS Adam Guillemette has been activated from the suspended list, and the team released Global P Jeremy Edwards.