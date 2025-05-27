Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Riders sign National kicker Dawson Hodge

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Dawson Hodge, the team announced on Monday.

Hodge (five-foot-11, 180 pounds) spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Wilfrid Laurier. The Coquitlam, B.C. native made 63 of 86 career field-goal attempts and averaged 41.3 yards per punt over 41 games with the Golden Hawks.

RELATED
» CFL stars make their 2025 season predictions
» Play Preseason Futures now on CFL Game Zone
» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

 

In 2024, he was 22-for-28 on field-goal attempts, for an accuracy rate of 78.6 per cent and made a career-long 49-yard field goal in 2022. Also in 2022, he averaged 44.2 yards per punt and was named a OUA All-Star and a Second-Team U SPORTS All-Canadian. Of his 255 punts in the collegiate ranks, 53 were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 49 travelled 50 or more yards.

Hodge attended the Toronto Argonauts’ training camp after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in May.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!