Riders sign National kicker Dawson Hodge

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Dawson Hodge, the team announced on Monday.

Hodge (five-foot-11, 180 pounds) spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Wilfrid Laurier. The Coquitlam, B.C. native made 63 of 86 career field-goal attempts and averaged 41.3 yards per punt over 41 games with the Golden Hawks.

In 2024, he was 22-for-28 on field-goal attempts, for an accuracy rate of 78.6 per cent and made a career-long 49-yard field goal in 2022. Also in 2022, he averaged 44.2 yards per punt and was named a OUA All-Star and a Second-Team U SPORTS All-Canadian. Of his 255 punts in the collegiate ranks, 53 were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 49 travelled 50 or more yards.

Hodge attended the Toronto Argonauts’ training camp after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in May.