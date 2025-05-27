Ticats sign OL John Kourtis

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian offensive lineman John Kourtis, the team announced today.

Kourtis, 25, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the seventh round (61st overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft and recently took part in the team’s training camp earlier this month.

The six-foot-four, 307 pound Toronto, Ontario native played collegiate football at Liberty University (2018–2022) and the University of Saskatchewan (2023–2024). He appeared in 34 games with the Liberty Flames before playing 20 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Huskies.