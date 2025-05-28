Argos sign American DL Brevin Allen

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive lineman Brevin Allen.

Allen (six-foot-three, 265 pounds) played most recently with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League in 2025. The North Carolina native played two games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 before stops in Green Bay and New England in 2024.

The 24-year-old attended Campbell University (2018-2022), seeing action in 44 games while recording 148 tackles, 38 for loss, 20.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Named Third Team All-American in 2021 as well as Big South Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference that same year. Finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in sacks and tackles for loss.

The team also announced the release of American defensive backs Quincy Mauger and Lawrence Johnson, while activating Mark Milton from the suspended list to the active roster.