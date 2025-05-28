Elks sign kicker Brayden Narveson, release kicker Campbell Fair

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American kicker Brayden Narveson and released National kicker Campbell Fair, the club announced Wednesday.

Narveson (six-foot, 215 pounds) joins the Elks after spending the 2024 season as a member of the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He appeared in six games for the Packers, connecting on 12 of 17 field goals (70.6 per cent) and a perfect 16 of 16 on extra points.

Narveson also appeared in a single game for the Titans, missing his lone field goal attempt while going successfully kicking two extra points.

The 25-year-old attended North Carolina State (2023), Western Kentucky (2020-2022), and Iowa State (2018-2019) — completing 78 per cent of his field goal attempts (71 of 91) and all 196 extra point attempts over his college career.

Narveson was named Second Team All-Conference USA in both 2020 and 2021.