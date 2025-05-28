Ranking CFL Fantasy quarterbacks for 2025

We are embarking upon a CFL fantasy season that could be remembered as one awash in talent at quarterback.

Fantasy users can make a strong case for each of the nine primary starting pivots. While some stand out more than others, the various styles of play will offer several ways to generate fantasy points.

Put it this way: it has been 20 years since a CFL QB has crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground (shout out to former Ottawa Renegades dual threat Kerry Joseph, who ran for 1,006 yards), and there’s a chance we could see that topped (looking at Edmonton…).

When it comes to fantasy pivots, there’s a flavour for everyone. What’s your style?

RELATED

» Set your Week 1 CFL Fantasy lineup now!

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

PASSING, NOTHING BUT PASSING

Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton ($14,000 Salary): The days of Mitchell using his legs to attack opposing defences are long past, but his right arm remains a destructive force. Rumours of his decline were greatly exaggerated as Mitchell led the league with 5,451 yards and 32 passing majors while recording 10 games of at least 300 passing yards and two of over 400+ yards. Giving Mitchell a receiver the calibre of Kenny Lawler to go along with Tim White, Shemar Bridges, and Kiondré Smith makes him a cheat code that will batter secondaries from June to November.

Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan ($13,000): Injuries kept Harris from attaining a sixth season of at least 4,000 yards as he played in just 12 games. Still, he tossed 20 touchdowns, throwing for at least two majors in eight of his starts. Like Mitchell, he’s surrounded by quality pass catchers like Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson, and Kian Schaffer-Baker, and while he’s also not a legit threat to run, he can catch a defence off guard with a rushing major or two. If he’s healthy, the veteran gunslinger will be the anchor of many weekly fantasy lineups.

Dru Brown, Ottawa ($10,700): You’re not adding Brown for his running ability (14 carries for 57 yards last season). You are adding him because he could be on the brink of a huge year in the nation’s capital after the REDBLACKS brought in Eugene Lewis to bolster an already solid receiving corps with Justin Hardy, Kalil Pimpleton, and Bralon Addison. He finished 2024 with a bang, tossing a combined 845 yards and seven touchdowns in his last two games, a strong precursor to bigger things this season.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($12,500): Collaros will miss the regular season opener. The Bombers — and fantasy users — will be fine without him, but once he’s back, there’s no reason not to think he can’t go for a fourth straight 4,000-yard season. Injuries pummeled the Bombers receiving corps in 2024, a big reason Collaros finished with a 17-15 touchdown to interception ratio. Having All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen will go a long way toward Collaros seeing his passing majors look closer to the consecutive seasons of 30+ touchdown tosses in 2022-23.

DUAL THREAT BETS

Nathan Rourke, BC ($12,500): It’s his job now. The Lions moved Vernon Adams Jr. to Calgary during the winter, so Rourke is the undisputed starter. His nine-game return from his stint down South was definitely mixed. While he averaged 8.9 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns on the ground, his 4-9 touchdown to interception ratio was a far cry from the 2022 version of Rourke who was a fantasy monster before his injury. There’s a good chance he can return to that form but he’s still a solid bet to generate at least 25-28 total touchdowns.

Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary ($14,000): Though not a prolific runner, Adams Jr. can still make defences pay dearly when he finds the opportunity to take off. The Stampeders, however, are counting on him to bring some spark back to a passing game that was last in the league in 2024. Adams Jr. loves stretching it downfield, having averaged at least 9.1 yards per pass in three of his past five seasons, and having the chance to let it fly for the likes of Reggie Begelton and Jalen Philpot, along with fellow newcomers Tevin Jones and Dominique Rhymes could result in him approaching his 2023 numbers in BC.

Davis Alexander, Montreal ($11,000): It’s his job now. Grey Cup-winning pivot Cody Fajardo was not re-signed as the Alouettes invested in Alexander to carry the franchise into the future. He shined in a four-game stretch when Fajardo was injured, throwing six touchdowns to just one interception. He also showed his chops as a runner, averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry and scoring three majors on the ground. Alexander’s passing numbers will take off once Tyson Philpot is 100 per cent and reunites with an underrated receiving corps that includes big play threats Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo.

RUN FIRST, PASS LATER

Tre Ford, Edmonton ($12,000): Say it with us…It’s his job now. The Elks moved McLeod Bethel-Thompson to anoint Ford as the clear starter. While he didn’t run as much as he did in 2023, Ford still averaged 9.0 yards per carry, and if the Elks wanted to make him more of a runner, he’s certainly capable of flirting with a 1,000-yard season on the ground. However, he improved as a passer last season, completing 71.8 percent of his passes and finally showed he can generate impressive numbers with his arm, passing for 325 yards and three majors in the regular season finale. New offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic, who masterminded BC’s attack the previous four seasons, will surely unlock the potential of Ford, who could emerge as a Most Outstanding Player contender.

KEEPING THINGS WARM

Nick Arbuckle, Toronto ($5,100): The hero of the 111th Grey Cup Final’s Most Outstanding Player will open the season atop the Argos’ depth chart while Chad Kelly recovers from the broken leg he sustained in the Eastern Final. Arbuckle completed 65 per cent of his passes for 799 yards and four majors last season and will be a sneaky good play. The Boatmen have a solid running game with Ka’Deem Carey and newcomer Kevin Brown, but Arbuckle also has a receiving unit led by Damonte Coxie that will help him put up solid numbers.

Here’s how our rankings at pivot shape up entering the regular season: