Lions sign DL Tomasi Laulile, release WR Lynn Bowden

VANCOUVER – The BC Lions announced on Wednesday they have signed American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile and released American wide receiver Lynn Bowden.

Laulile (six-foot-four, 285 pounds)- returns to Kamloops after being with the team during mini-camp.

Before moving north, Laulile signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and had stints with Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans over the next five years.

In 33 games at BYU from 2014-16, he registered 47 total tackles (28 solo, 19 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.

