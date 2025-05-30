Forward Thinking: More than $4.5 million invested in amateur football in 2024

TORONTO — In 2024, the Canadian Football League (CFL) and its nine member clubs invested $4,518,900 in amateur football initiatives, projects and programs throughout the country.

“Football brings Canadians together,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “Providing infrastructure and resources allows football to thrive in our country. And when football thrives, it encourages life skills in the players, such as teamwork, leadership, resilience and accountability. Most of all, it is just so much fun!”

“An investment in our game is an investment in Canadians and our communities.”

By supporting youth participation, reaching underserved communities, furthering grassroots development, strengthening coaching development, and much more, the CFL continues to lay the foundations for the future of football in Canada.

NEED TO KNOW: 2024 LEAGUE-WIDE COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

• Donations to amateur football: $4,518,900

• Community hours: 11,457

• School visits: 1,023

• Player appearances: 2,019

• Youth Impacted through visits and appearances: 84,000+

CFL LEAGUE OFFICE

The Women in Football Program presented by KPMG and the Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada returned for a third consecutive year to provide a platform for participants to develop their skills at the sport’s professional level. OK Tire, in partnership with Blackhawk Tires and the CFL, raised $40,000 through the Touchdowns for Communities program, which contributes funding for Canada’s provincial football organizations to grow female programs, enhance flag football, support minor football leagues, and enhance training and development of players, coaches and officials across the country.

The Officiating Academy was renewed to continue its mission of educating officials and strengthening the game in communities across the nation. The Quarterback Internship welcomed a new cohort of pivots to continue their development at CFL training camps. The CFL hosted East and West Passing Showcases to support the development of local high school, CJFL and U SPORTS athletes. The CFL continued its commitments to the East-West Bowl and to Football Canada to help grow the game. The league also continued its partnership with Physical and Health Education Canada to provide educators with the knowledge and resources to teach the game.

MONTREAL

The Alouettes supported 50 charitable initiatives and organizations, including amateur football and flag teams. At Football Quebec’s Annual Coaching Clinic, 80 local and community coaches honed their craft with help from a trio of their professional counterparts – Anthony Calvillo, Luc Brodeur-Jourdain and Byron Archambault. At Flag Football Day, Alouettes players coached 320 youth across four age groups as they competed in a tournament. The team organized two hockey games in Chicoutimi and Trois-Rivières, raising $115,000 for amateur football initiatives in those communities.

OTTAWA

The REDBLACKS Community Practices program expanded to eight events with six to eight players attending each practice to serve as guest coaches in the local minor football network. The REDBLACKS partnered with the University of Ottawa to host the annual Akwesasne Football Clinic with 70 Indigenous youth taking part in Try Football drills run by players. The annual Tyke Tussle program returned to provide youth in the National Capital Amateur Football Association club system with the chance to play a mini tournament at TD Place Stadium.

TORONTO

The Argonauts partnered with Football Toronto to create the Argos’ Equipment Bank. The program recertifies and safeties helmets for their entire 10-year lifespan, and loans them free of charge to high schools across the city. In 2024, the program loaned more than 200 certified helmets to schools across the Greater Toronto Area. In partnership with Malton Neighbourhood Services, Argos Flag Football empowers youth aged 8-12 in a community-based, non-competitive setting through the development of football and life skills. The team also awarded a $50,000 grant to the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association for their programming.

HAMILTON

The Tiger-Cats’ Play It Forward program provides Indigenous youth with unique experiences and opportunities centred around the game of football. Play It Forward Day welcomes 150 youth to Hamilton Stadium to interact with the team’s players for an evening of fun, games and activities on the field, while promoting skill development and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. The FirstOn the Field Flag Football program welcomes hundreds of youth from local schools to participate in flag football games at Hamilton Stadium, while learning from their favourite players in a safe and inclusive environment.

WINNIPEG

The W Football Academy welcomed over 800 participants at no cost to develop their skills and grow their football IQ. To offer a clear progression with the game, Phase One centred on a non-contact approach, while Phase Two introduced helmets and shoulder pads to practices. The team’s Girls High School Flag Football League returned for a second season, expanding from 18 to 28 schools and over 300 participants with the Blue Bombers providing all the necessary equipment. The Winnipeg Youth Football Club is a free inner-city program conducted in association with local schools. Youth are provided transportation to and from school, and two hours of certified coach-led programming, before going home with a post-practice meal, courtesy of Subway.

SASKATCHEWAN

The Roughriders’ North Sask Football Jamboree brings together youth teams from across the province for a weekend of friendly competition and skill development to foster a love for the game, while promoting teamwork. The team’s Grow the Game initiative strengthens grassroots football across Saskatchewan by introducing the game to non-traditional football communities and demographics. The program supports local leagues and young athletes by providing equipment, organizing clinics, nurturing skill development and more.

CALGARY

Every year, the Stampeders rookie class hosts the Jr Stamps Camp, welcoming 500 youth to McMahon Stadium to take part in a full day of fun and football. The Football 101 program sees players travel to schools across the city during the offseason. Youth are able to connect with their favourite Stampeders, while learning about the skills and drills behind the game.

EDMONTON

The Edmonton Elks Junior High Flag Football League included 29 Girls- and 43 Boys-teams in association with Metro Athletics. The league ran for five weeks, and eight teams were ultimately showcased at halftime of a preseason game. In partnership with Tim Hortons, the Elks visited various communities around the city, surprising fans at local Tim Hortons restaurants, before leading skills and drills sessions for minor football associations in the area.

BC

In 2024, the Lions introduced a new Women’s Flag program, which included two clinics for women and girls aged 12-and-up. Lions players taught basic skills to the participants and the day culminated in gameplay. In association with BC Highschool Football, the team invited community coaches to learn from their Lions counterparts. Players were also on hand to demonstrate drills and skill development techniques.