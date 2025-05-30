Mobil teams up with the CFL to fuel Canadian pride

TORONTO — With family nights out at the stadium, drives up to the cottage for long weekends and cross-country summer road trips on the horizon, the Canadian Football League (CFL) is welcoming fans to fill up with its new Official Fuel Partner – Mobil.

Imperial has a long history in Canada – one that coincides with the earliest days of the CFL. Imperial was founded in Ontario 13 years after Confederation and they opened Canada’s first gas station in 1907 in Vancouver. Meanwhile across the country, the Interprovincial Rugby Football Union, with teams based in Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Montreal, was laying the foundations for what would grow into the current East Division of the CFL.

Two years later, Governor General Lord Albert Grey, the 4th Earl Grey, donated a trophy to the Dominion Senior Championship game – one that will be awarded for the 112th time on Sunday, November 16 – the Grey Cup. The CFL now features nine teams that host community events and gatherings from coast to coast to coast, while more than 250 Mobil gas stations across the nation are owned and operated by independent businesses, proudly employing thousands of Canadians.

“Our partnership with the CFL is about more than football,” said Cheryl Seaward, Director of Partnerships at Imperial. “It’s a celebration of shared values, community connection and Canadian pride. The Mobil brand is proud to fuel Canadians, CFL fans and this great country we call home.”

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As part of the partnership, fans will begin seeing the league promoted at Mobil gas stations, and those watching in-stadium and at home will catch Mobil on the field and on CFL sidelines throughout the regular season and the Grey Cup Playoffs.

“Given the rich Canadian history of our two organizations, we couldn’t be happier to unite in partnership,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer at the CFL. “The families who gas up at Mobil stations are the same fans who come out to pack our stadiums. The parents who work at Imperial (Mobil) are the same ones who throw around a football at the park with their kids, friends and loved ones. Mobil fuels fans, fans fuel the CFL, and together, we are proud to fuel Canadian pride.”

The regular season kicks off on June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The complete 2025 season schedule is available here.

ABOUT IMPERIAL

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport.