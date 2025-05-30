Preseason games in Ottawa and Regina delayed due to weather

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has enacted its Weather Protocol to delay kickoff of two preseason games.

The Montreal Alouettes visiting the Ottawa REDBLACKS will kick off at approximately 7:54 p.m. ET, due to lightning strikes and heavy rainfall in the vicinity of TD Place Stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders will begin at approximately 8 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET, due to air quality concerns.

The decision to delay the games was jointly made by the league, the competing teams and the CFL Players’ Association.

The league will continue to monitor the situations in Ottawa and Regina. Should the status of either game change, further updates will be provided.

The Weather Protocol was developed by the CFL and the league’s Management Council to address in-game situations where the safety of players, officials and fans may be affected by inclement weather.