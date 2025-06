Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their final roster moves

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to make their final cuts as they set their rosters for Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

Teams have until 10 p.m. of their respective local times on Saturday, May 31st to finalize their cuts. The list below will be updated as teams announce their list.

The regular season gets underway on Thursday, June 5, when the Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: TBD

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: American defensive lineman Eric Black*, American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter*, American defensive lineman Alex Gubner*, linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed, Justin Herdman-Reed, linebacker Braxton Hill*, kicker Dawson Hodge, receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.*, defensive back Robert Javier*, offensive lineman Nick Jones*, offensive lineman Brandon Kemp*, defensive back Tyrique McGhee*, receiver Brayden Misseri, running back Trent Pennix*, offensive lineman Jahmir Ross-Johnson*, defensive back Phalen Sanford*, offensive lineman Jack Sherwin*

Added to practice roster: running back Mario Anderson*, defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.*, defensive lineman Kendy Charles, American offensive lineman Payton Collins*, punter Joe Couch**, defensive back Eddie Heckard*, defensive lineman Benoit Marion, receiver Drae McCray*, receiver D’Sean Mimbs, receiver Joe Robustelli*, offensive lineman Noah Zerr

Added to retired list: defensive back Gideon Agyei, offensive lineman Erik Andersen, defensive lineman Liam Hoskins, linebacker Seth Hundeby, receiver Daniel Wiebe

Added to suspended list: punter Bailey Flint**

BC LIONS

Released: TBD

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: Wide receiver Maurice Ffrench*, receiver Sam Schnee*, receiver Lincoln Victor*, receiver Darius Simmons, receiver Raidan Thorne, running back Jaylen Samuels*, offensive lineman Aaron Frost*, offensive lineman Daniel Keys*, defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham*, defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher*, defensive lineman Deshawn Holt*, defensive lineman Jason Williams*, linebacker Micah Cretsinger*, defensive back Shakur Brown*, defensive back Woo Governor*, defensive back Gavin Heslop*, defensive back Craig James*, defensive back Kenyon Reed*, long snapper Desmond Pelto, punter Callum Eddings**, punter Noah Gettman*

Added to practice roster: receiver Ayir Asante*, receiver Latreal Jones*, receiver Ethan Jordan, receiver Andre Miller*, running back Elijah Collins*, offensive lineman Eric Miller*, offensive lineman Isaac Moore**, defensive lineman Muftah Ageli, defensive lineman Chase McGowan*, linebacker Ayinde “Ace” Eley*, defensive back King Ambers

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: TBD

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: TBD

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: TBD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Defensive back DeShawn Gaddie Jr.*, defensive back Bryce Cosby*, defensive back Darion McKenzie*, defensive back Jashon Prophete*, linebacker Trezmen Marshall*, linebacker Christian McFarland*, linebacker Tre Thomas*, defensive tackle Latrell Jean*, offensive lineman Vincent Munlin Jr.*, offensive lineman Hunter Poncius*, offensive lineman Josh Donovan*, running back Walter Fletcher*, running back Tanner Nelmes, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey*, wide receiver Phil Lutz*, wide receiver Jose Barbon*, wide receiver Kaseem Ferdinand, Jonathan Sénécal, kicker kicker Philippe Boyer, defensive tackle Willington Previlon*

Added to practice roster: Defensive back Don Callis*, offensive lineman Des Holmes*, offensive lineman Ed Montilus*, defensive end M.J. Sherman*, defensive back Robert Kennedy*, linebacker K.D. Davis*, defensive lineman Kori Roberson Jr.*, wide receiver Daniel Oladejo, defensive back Vincent Delisle, punter Joshua Sloan**, kicker Joshua Hutley**, offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili**

Added to retired list: Receiver Isaac Gaillardetz, linebacker Riley MacLeod, linebacker Gabriel Lessard, defensive end Gabriel Maisonneuve

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: TBD