CFL Injury Reports, Week 1:

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Thursday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Nick Mardner WR Knee DNP Eric Starczala OL Head DNP Peter Godber OL Hand DNP Zack Pelehos OL Foot DNP Nigel Romick DL Abdomen DNP Aidan John DL Knee DNP Justin Howell DB Foot DNP

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Albert Awachie FB Hip DNP Shawn Bane WR Knee DNP Jacob Brammer OL Back Limited Charbel Dabire DL Knee DNP Phillipe Gagnon OL Bicep DNP Jaxon Ford DB Hand DNP Lake Korte-Moore DL Hand Full Nelson Lokombo DB Hamstring Limited Sean McEwan OL Knee DNP Brayden Noll OL Head Limited Kosi Onyeka DB Knee DNP Shane Ray DL Ankle Limited

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Friday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, June 7 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status