Injury Reports June 1, 2025

CFL Injury Reports, Week 1:

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Thursday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Nick Mardner WR Knee DNP
Eric Starczala OL Head DNP
Peter Godber OL Hand DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Foot DNP
Nigel Romick DL Abdomen DNP
Aidan John DL Knee DNP
Justin Howell DB Foot DNP

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Albert Awachie FB Hip DNP
Shawn Bane WR Knee DNP
Jacob Brammer OL Back Limited
Charbel Dabire DL Knee DNP
Phillipe Gagnon OL Bicep DNP
Jaxon Ford DB Hand DNP
Lake Korte-Moore DL Hand Full
Nelson Lokombo DB Hamstring Limited
Sean McEwan OL Knee DNP
Brayden Noll OL Head Limited
Kosi Onyeka DB Knee DNP
Shane Ray DL Ankle Limited

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Friday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, June 7 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status

 

