CFL Injury Reports, Week 1:

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Nick Mardner
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Eric Starczala
|OL
|Head
|DNP
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Hand
|DNP
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Abdomen
|DNP
|Aidan John
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Hip
|DNP
|Shawn Bane
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Jacob Brammer
|OL
|Back
|Limited
|Charbel Dabire
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Phillipe Gagnon
|OL
|Bicep
|DNP
|Jaxon Ford
|DB
|Hand
|DNP
|Lake Korte-Moore
|DL
|Hand
|Full
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Sean McEwan
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Brayden Noll
|OL
|Head
|Limited
|Kosi Onyeka
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Shane Ray
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
Friday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, June 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
Saturday, June 7 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place
