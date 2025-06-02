Best West Division CFL Fantasy picks for 2025

The West Division once again starts with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers coming off of a Grey Cup appearance and each of the other four teams gearing up to take a shot at their throne.

To that end, Calgary added Vernon Adams Jr., while BC (Nathan Rourke) and Edmonton (Tre Ford) are counting on their young dynamic pivots to fulfill their potential.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan (Trevor Harris) is sound at the position as the fanbase for each franchise hopes they can experience the feeling Zach Collaros has given Bombers fans the past half-decade.

BC LIONS

2024 Record: 9-9-0, Lost in Western Semi-Final

New Faces: QB Jeremiah Masoli, RB James Butler, OG David Foucault, RT Dejon Allen, LB Adam Auclair, LB Micah Awe, HB Deontai Williams, WR/RS Jermaine Jackson

Quarterback: The 2022 version of Nathan Rourke didn’t appear when he re-signed with the team in mid-season, finishing with nine interceptions compared to just four passing majors. He did average 8.9 yards per carry. With a revamped offensive line, Rourke should approach the Most Outstanding Player pace he displayed three seasons ago. He has the weapons around him to become an elite fantasy performer. With the starting job now his and his alone, 4,000+ yards and 25 touchdowns along with 450 rushing yards and seven to nine rushing majors is a pretty reasonable goal, with the ceiling being higher.

Running Back: Out goes William Stanback, in comes (returns) James Butler, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher and former East Division All-CFL. Developing star Greg Bell was the reason Butler came West, and while Hamilton chose to move on from him, he’s still one of the game’s most productive backs. Veteran CFL Fantasy players know Butler can deliver huge weeks due to his ability as a runner and receiver (198 catches in four seasons). Zander Horvath is the only other back on the roster, so count on Butler benefiting from a heavy workload.

Receivers: Justin McInnis went from complimentary player to an All-CFL receiver, leading the league with 1,469 yards and tying for second with 92 receptions. McInnis put fear in opposing secondaries with a league-best 10 catches of at least 30 yards and will benefit greatly from a full season of health from Keon Hatcher, who should return to the 2023 form that saw him rack up 1,226 yards. A healthy Jevon Cottoy will make this trio the league’s best and give fantasy users an appetizing set of options. Stanley Berryhill III has the explosive speed to stretch defences, while sure-handed Ayden Eberhardt will have an opportunity to build on the 39 catches he recorded last season. Jackson, who played four games with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in 2024, was signed as a return specialist but will see his share of targets.

Defence: Having a full season of defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, the 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, gives the unit an imposing pass rush from Week 1. He and fellow D-lineman Sione Teuhema, who led the team in sacks in 2024, will go a long way toward giving the defence an edge over the opposition. Awe is an instant impact defender in the middle, while Auclair is solid in pass coverage. Cornerback Garry Peters remains a constant in the secondary. Expect more Lions sacks, which should lead to more turnovers.

Fantasy Nugget: Hatcher failed to record a receiving major in 67 targets last season. Now healthy, he’s positioned to at least reach his career-best six touchdowns in 2023.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

2024 Record: 5-12-1, Missed the post-season

New Faces: QB Vernon Adams Jr., WR Dominique Rhymes, WR Tevin Jones, DE Folarin Orimolade, LB Gary Johnson Jr., LB Derrick Moncrief, HB Damon Webb, S Adrian Greene, P/K Fraser Masin

Quarterback: The Stampeders needed to make an impact move, and trading for Vernon Adams Jr. hit the mark. He’s only one season removed from throwing for 4,769 yards and 31 touchdowns and anchors an offence that has receivers who will thrive from his presence. Adams Jr. isn’t the runner he was earlier in his career but will add extra fantasy points when he does tuck the ball and find the open field. There will be some “getting to know each other” moments, but once Adams Jr. gets established with his new set of pass-catchers, the quarterback who sat atop the CFL Fantasy weekly rankings from much of the first half of 2024 should return, obviously in a new location. Either Quincy Vaughn or P.J. Walker will serve as the primary short-yardage pivot.

Running Back: Dedrick Mills might have challenged Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira for the 2024 rushing crown had he not missed five games. Still, he finished with 923 yards while establishing himself as the one constant of an offence that struggled most of last season. That he somehow managed just one touchdown is a surprise but expect his total touchdowns to increase. Former Alouette Jeshrun Antwi and former NFLer Eno Benjamin will compete for touches when the Stamps choose to give Mills a breather.

Receivers: Stamps fans will love the combination of Adams Jr. and Reggie Begelton, who has three 1,000-yard campaigns in the past five seasons. Begelton has caught at least 85 passes four times since 2019 and will continue to be among the league’s most targeted pass-catchers. Adding Tevin Jones and Dominique Rhymes gives Calgary a pair of receivers who can stretch defences, but the game-altering presence of Malik Henry will give this group more juice if he can return from a pair of devastating injuries. Henry opens the season on the six-game injured list. This is the season Jalen Philpot breaks out. He bounced back after missing the entire 2023 season and caught 66 passes for 659 yards and three majors. Don’t be surprised if he hits the 1,000-yard mark.

Defence: One of three teams to allow at least 500 points, the Stampeders invested in bringing home former star Folarin Orimolade along with Moncrief, a former All-CFL with the Elks. Defensive end Clarence Hicks has graduated from role player to starter, while the additions of Adrian Greene and Damon Webb stabilize a secondary that gave up far too many big plays in 2024.

Fantasy Nugget: Mills is a sure bet for 1,000 yards, having increased his rushing totals in each of his first three seasons. He ran for 459 yards in 2022 before improving to 802 in 2023 and last season’s 923.

EDMONTON ELKS

2024 Record: 7-11-0, Missed post-season

New Faces: QB Cody Fajardo, WR Kaion Julien-Grant, WR Steven Dunbar Jr., C David Beard, CB Tyrell Ford, S Royce Metchie, DT Jake Ceresna, DE Robbie Smith, K Vincent Blanchard

Quarterback: Tre Ford showed he was more than just a running threat, completing 71.8 percent of his passes and throwing for 10 majors. He ended 2024 with his first career 300-yard passing game and will have several more in 2025 as the Elks will give him more freedom to stretch the ball downfield. His running skills further bolster his fantasy appeal, one that will lead to him delivering top-end numbers. Bringing Cody Fajardo in as a veteran cushion allows the offence to maintain its pace if the former Grey Cup winner is asked to take the ball for an extended period. Edmonton will find ways to exploit Fajardo’s nose for the end zone considering he has 41 career majors to his credit.

Running Back: First-year back Justin Rankin was a huge reason the Elks had a strong finish, rushing for 765 yards and five majors on just 98 carries. He’s a home run threat who also added four 100-yard games in 11 outings and allowed Edmonton to move on from former 1,000-yard runner Kevin Brown. Javon Leake is more than just a return specialist as he tallied 661 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Production is guaranteed, but fantasy users may be wise to see how the Elks distribute their wealth of rushing talent.

Receivers: Edmonton shook the off-season departures of Eugene Lewis and Tevin Jones by adding Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kaion Julien-Grant to the receiving corps. Dunbar has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons the past three years while Julien-Grant has the ability to take the top off defences. The steady play of Kurleigh Gittens Jr. gives Ford a veteran who has 251 receptions during the previous four campaigns. There’s definitely fantasy gold to be found in this group. Keep an eye on newcomer Binjimen Victor. The former Ohio Stater has the size (six-foot-four, 217 pounds) and potential to develop into the kind of freakish playmaker that former Edmonton All-CFL Duke Williams once possessed.

Defence: There’s not a better linebacker tandem than Nick Anderson and Nyles Morgan, the CFL’s top two tacklers last season. They’ll be even better this year now that the Elks added Ceresna for his second tour of action with the franchise along with Smith, who teamed up with Ceresna to help the Argos capture the 111th Grey Cup. Adding the ball hawking skills of Tyrell Ford — while also hurting the Blue Bombers — is a huge plus, as is Royce Metchie, who recorded 221 total tackles the past three years in Toronto. This was a sneaky good unit at times for fantasy users in 2024, so imagine the potential residing with an improved group.

Fantasy Nugget: The Elks will need their new fleet of receivers to make an immediate impact when it comes to making big plays. Of the 26 completions of better than 30 yards last season, all but four (two from Gittens Jr., one each from Leake and receiver Zach Mathis) departed.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

2024 Record: 9-8-1, Lost in Western Final

New Faces: QB Jake Maier, OG Philippe Gagnon, C Sean McEwen, DT Mike Rose, DE Shane Ray, CB Tevaughn Campbell

Quarterback: Trevor Harris did Trevor Harris things in 2024. You know, like throwing for lots of yardage (3,264) and majors (20). Problem was, he missed six games, and the offence looked a lot different when he wasn’t atop the depth chart. Back for his 13th season in the league, a healthy Harris can return to the pace he established last season when he threw for at least two touchdowns eight times and hit the 300-yard mark five times. Maier brings 66 games and 11,685 passing yards to the backup role and — if needed — would be positioned to generate impressive numbers with the receiving corps the Riders have.

Running Back: Like Harris, AJ Ouellette spent a substantial part of 2024 on the injured list, missing 10 games. He comes into the season in the best shape of his career. With the way the Roughriders revamped the O-line, fantasy users will have no problem using Ouellette as a cornerstone to success this season. Ouellette looks set for his second 1,000-yard journey in three years. Thomas Bertrand-Hudon was a pleasant surprise when asked to fill in for Ouellette and is entrenched as the backup.

Receivers: Oh, how good could this group be. Start with West Division All-CFL Samuel Emilus, who enters 2025 seeking a third straight 1,000-yard season. Then there’s KeeSean Johnson, who had four games of at least 84 receiving yards in the last six games, followed by Kian Schaffer-Baker, who has yet to completely tap into his seemingly limitless upside. All three have the makings of All-CFL performers. Dhel Duncan-Busby has flashed potential, but if Saskatchewan can get Shawn Bane Jr. back from his knee injury, this is a starting lineup filled pass-catchers who will each make fantasy users look like geniuses weekly.

Defence: It begins with halfback Rolan Miligan Jr., the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player who comes off one of the greatest seasons by a defender in league history. Cornerback Marcus Sayles joined Milligan Jr. on the All-CFL team while linebackers C.J. Avery, C.J. Reavis and Jameer Thurman are back to causing unlimited havoc on opposing offences. Mike Rose and defensive lineman Micah Johnson will continue to run against the Roughriders, a painful proposition. Ray comes back North after spending two years in the NFL and will add his ability to harass pivots to a defence loaded with impact performers.

Fantasy Nugget: From Week 8 on, KeeSean Johnson had just one game where he was targeted less than five times. If you’re looking for a dark horse contender for the league’s most targeted pass-catcher in 2025, seek no further.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

2024 Record: 11-7-0, Lost Grey Cup Final

New Faces: WR Dillon Mitchell, WR Reggie White Jr., WR Jerreth Sterns, DE James Vaughters, LB Jonathan Jones, RB/RS Peyton Logan

Quarterback: Zach Collaros went from consecutive seasons of 30+ passing majors to a modest 17 in 2024 as injuries hampered his receiving corps. Even though he has to miss the opener, Collaros will be north of 20 touchdown tosses this year as he will bid for a fourth consecutive campaign of better than 4,000 yards. Injecting youth into the Bombers’ receiving corps will give the passing game a more consistent spark. Chris Streveler continues his role as the short-yardage specialist while Terry Wilson looks set to serve as the third pivot.

Running Back: Breaking news: Brady Oliveira is kinda good. The 2024 Most Outstanding Player is just hitting his prime years with three straight 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He’s also coming off a career-best 58 receptions, leading some to wonder if he could actually become the first back in league history to pull off 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. The modest number of touchdowns is about the only fault anyone can find with Oliveira’s game. Longtime backup Johnny Augustine departed, leaving Michael Chris-Ike and Matthew Peterson in the running back garage.

Receivers: Nic Demski remains the heart and soul of the passing game, earning another West Division All-CFL nod last season. Having Dalton Schoen back is a huge boost for the Bombers after he missed most of 2024 with injury. Schoen scored 26 times in his first two seasons, and his return will open the door for newcomer Mitchell to thrive in lanes. Sterns caught a combined 83 passes in Saskatchewan in the previous two seasons, but it is the potential of youngsters Kevens Clercius and Keric Wheatfall that could really enhance Winnipeg’s chances of playing in front of the home crowd on November 16.

Defence: Defensive end Willie Jefferson will have James Vaughters as a pass rush partner while the interior trio of Devin Adams, Cameron Lawson, and Jake Thomas bolsters the front. Linebacker Redha Kramdi has star potential that could be realized this season. Halfback Evan Holm led the team with 85 total tackles and will be asked to help anchor a secondary that includes cornerback Terrell Bonds and safety Nick Hallett.

Fantasy Nugget: Wheatfall averaged 19.1 yards per catch on 18 targets last season. It’s a small sample size but his play in the preseason finale further illustrates how good he could be if the Bombers feature him more often.