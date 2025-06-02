MMQB: Ranking the league’s top 3 quarterbacks

Friends…welcome to Week 1!

And the 2025 CFL season starts with the Toronto Argonauts as defending Grey Cup champions for the second time in three years. As we wrap up our series highlighting one reason to be excited for each team, we’re focused on Toronto’s quest for a dynasty.

Think about it.

The Argos halted Winnipeg’s threepeat bid with their shocking win at the 109th Grey Cup in 2022. Toronto followed that up with a record-tying 15-2 regular season in 2023 and a trip to the Eastern Final before besting Winnipeg in the 111th Grey Cup last year.

In the age of salary caps and parity in pro sports, two titles sandwiching a record regular season in the span of four years qualifies as a dynasty in my books. And that’s what the Argonauts have in front of them in 2025.

“We wanted to build this,” Ryan Dinwiddie told CFL.ca earlier this off-season.

“We wanted to build a consistent winner. Even year one (2021), you know, we lost in the Eastern Final. We feel like every year we’ve been there having a chance to play for a Grey Cup.”

And with Toronto’s stellar track record of managing the salary cap and plugging in talent to fill gaps, I see no reason they shouldn’t be viewed as one of this year’s Grey Cup frontrunners. That’s what they’ve established since Dinwiddie was hired in December 2019.

Yes, the Argos have said goodbye to some big names since November. But Toronto’s resume under Dinwiddie and general manager Pinball Clemons in targeting external talent and filling from within is nearly spotless. As such, I’ve found it increasingly difficult to question moves made by Toronto, no matter how many eyebrows they might raise.

Since last season, and for various reasons, the Argonauts have said goodbye to the likes of Folarin Orimolade, Dejon Allen, and most recently Ka’Deem Carey. But they’ve also added players like Cameron Judge and Ryder Varga to go along with internal promotions the team is excited about.

And that’s added to a returning core that includes Chad Kelly, DaVaris Daniels, Janarion Grant, Wynton McManis, Ryan Hunter, and Tarvarus McFadden. It’s a core group with plenty of talent and championship experience, and one fans in Toronto can feel confident about.

And it’s a group that knows how to play with targets on their backs.

“It’s no different than Montreal last year,” said Dinwiddie.

“They had a target on the back after they won, which took a little pressure off of us. So, I think we will (have one on us) to a point. But I think…all nine teams are pretty close as far as talent level. It’s not going to be easy.

“I don’t know if people really think that, you know, we’re truly the frontrunners.”

I’ll respectfully disagree with the coach on that last point. With what the Argonauts have accomplished the last half decade or so, it’s hard not to look at them in that light.

PUTTING A BOW ON IT

We’re also wrapping up our MMQB positional rankings as we’re days away from the start of a new season. As we finish off the list at quarterback, here’s the complete group we’ve compiled over the last number of weeks.

It wasn’t easy to pare down this list and, honestly, the gap between some of these quarterbacks is extremely narrow.

Look at some of the names that didn’t crack the top three. Both Chad Kelly and Nathan Rourke have won major CFL awards in recent memory. Dru Brown and Tre Ford have reinvigorated hope in their markets. And Trevor Harris is coming off the best statistical season of his career.

RANKING THE QUARTERBACKS

So, while opinions on these choices will vary greatly, here are the quarterbacks we’re going with entering the 2025 season.

1. BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Bo Levi Mitchell got the top nod for me by the narrowest of margins, which goes to show just how strong a season he’s coming off. The two-time Most Outstanding Player led the league in passing with a career high 5,541 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns, tied for the second highest mark of his career.

And expectations for another strong season are well founded. Mitchell will be playing behind one of the league’s elite offensive lines. He also boasts a stellar group of receivers that includes Tim White, Shemar Bridges, and Kiondré Smith and just added Kenny Lawler in free agency. It’s a recipe that could end up in big numbers once again.

2. VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Vernon Adams Jr. was the clear frontrunner for MOP last year in BC before getting injured in Week 9.

The season prior, Adams Jr. set career highs with 4,769 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. And now, with a ton of motivation following a blockbuster trade to Calgary, Adams Jr. has cemented himself as one of the CFL’s top pivots. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on top of this list next year.

3. ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

I just have a feeling about what the coming season might hold for Zach Collaros. 2024 was difficult at times for the two-time MOP, and it ended with a frustrating performance at the 111th Grey Cup.

Despite the challenges, Collaros threw for a career best 4,336 yards. I think there’s plenty left in the tank for Collaros and maybe even a slight bit to prove.