AMSOIL Power Rankings: The journey starts now

TORONTO — It’s finally time for CFL football, which means it’s also finally time for Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

Signings, re-signings, extensions, trades and CFL Draft picks are all in the rearview mirror now, and all that matters is the opponent in front of each team.

The journey to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg starts now, and here’s where teams stand ahead of Week 1.

1. Toronto Argonauts

Next game: at. Montreal, June 6

Worth noting: Toronto made a couple of surprising moves on Sunday, releasing running backs Ka’Deem Carey and Kevin Brown ahead of Week 1. Despite the changes, the Double Blue are still the current champions and have been able to retool their roster better than anyone over the last couple of seasons. A Week 1 matchup with the Alouettes will go a long way into seeing which of these two East juggernauts is ahead of the other at this time of the year. The presence of veterans like DaVaris Daniels and Damonte Coxie could help the Argos navigate what on paper should be a different roster. Linebacker Wynton McManis and quarterback Chad Kelly were both listed in this week’s injury report, a development worth tracking as the week unfolds.

2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Next game: vs. BC, June 12

Worth noting: Speaking of retooling their roster, the Bombers have been able to keep intact a core that seemingly is capable of lifting them to the Grey Cup every single season. Quarterback Zach Collaros, running back Brady Oliveira and defensive end Willie Jefferson form a superstar trio that few teams can match. Winnipeg opens the season on a bye, so we’re going to have to wait a little longer to see if they are going to start slow like they did in 2024 or if their quest towards a home Grey Cup will have a different tone than last season.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Next game: vs. Ottawa, June 5

Worth noting: The Roughriders showed great development in Corey Mace’s first season as head coach and there’s no reason to think they can’t soar even higher in 2025. With barely any roster turnover, Saskatchewan seems to be the biggest threat to the Blue Bombers in the West Division. The Riders open the season at home against a feisty REDBLACKS team though, which will be an important measuring stick for both teams.

4. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Next Game: at Saskatchewan, June 5

Worth noting: A common trend among the last three teams mentioned is roster continuity. Ottawa was able to retain important pieces like top free agents Justin Hardy and Adarius Pickett, while also extending breakout pivot Dru Brown. General manager Shawn Burke was also able add other important pieces like receiver Eugene Lewis, who should elevate the REDBLACKS offence even higher as Brown gets more comfortable in year 2.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Next game: at Calgary, June 7

Worth noting: Hamilton is also betting on an explosive offence getting even more explosive with the addition of a talented free agent in receiver Kenny Lawler. Bo Levi Mitchell was stellar in 2024 and could be even better in 2025 throwing to Lawler, Tim White, Shemar Bridges and Kiondré Smith. Week 1 offers Mitchell a chance to return to a city he’s very familiar with in Calgary in what promises to be an explosive aerial matchup between the veteran and Vernon Adams Jr.

6. Montreal Alouettes

Next game: vs. Toronto, June 6

Worth noting: This might seem like a slight towards the Alouettes, but it is more about the presence of a more established veteran quarterback on the rosters of the teams ranked above. This is not to say that Davis Alexander cannot ascend the rankings of CFL pivots, but the young signal-caller still needs to show he can be a full-time starter and keep a high-performing Alouettes squad on track. Montreal also won’t have recently released dual-threat running back Walter Fletcher, but a receiver group led by Tyson Philpot and a defence led by Tyrice Beverette should be more than enough to keep the Als on track to compete for the East Division crown once again.

7. BC Lions

Next game: vs. Edmonton, June 7

Worth noting: The Lions are also hoping that Nathan Rourke with a full off-season will show the world why he took home the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian award. The Leos brought in former Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce as their new head coach to give the offence a revamp albeit with familiar faces. The Lions brought back James Butler to recreate a dynamic duo with Rourke that was very successful in 2022. Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts will also benefit from a full off-season after a brief stint down south in 2024. BC opens the season at home against the Edmonton Elks in what should be an interesting Canadian quarterback matchup.