Brady Oliveira headlines TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2025

TORONTO — There’s a new top dog in the CFL as Brady Oliveira has been named the top player on CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

After Zach Collaros was named the top player three years in a row, his teammate has now taken over the crown heading into the 2025 campaign. Oliveira is the first Canadian and first running back to ever be named No. 1 on the list.

Oliveira had a sensational 2024 season, doubling up at the CFL Awards, winning Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian. The running back topped the league in rushing yards (1,353) for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player to accomplish that feat since Andrew Harris from 2017-2019. He also led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (1,829) for a second straight year.

The new season kicks off Thursday night when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 7

Edmonton Elks – 7

Montreal Alouettes – 6

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 6

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 5

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 5

BC Lions – 5

Toronto Argonauts – 4

Calgary Stampeders – 4

Free Agent – 1

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Receiver – 9

Defensive Back – 9

Offensive Line – 8

Quarterback – 8

Defensive Line – 7

Linebacker – 6

Running Back – 3

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RB, WPG

2. ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | DB, SSK

3. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, HAM

4. TYRICE BEVERETTE | LB, MTL

5. WYNTON MCMANIS | LB, TOR

6. JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC, BC

7. NATHAN ROURKE | QB, BC

8. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, CGY

9. TYRELL FORD | DB, EDM

10. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

11. CHAD KELLY | QB, TOR

12. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG

13. JAKE CERESNA | DL, EDM

14. KENNY LAWLER | REC, HAM

15. ADARIUS PICKETT | DB, OTT

16. RYAN HUNTER | OL, TOR

17. EUGENE LEWIS | REC, OTT

18. JUSTIN HARDY | REC, OTT

19. KA’DEEM CAREY | RB, FREE AGENT

20. TIM WHITE | REC, HAM

21. FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DL, CGY

22. DEJON ALLEN | OL, BC

23. NICK ANDERSON | LB, EDM

24. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, SSK

25. REGGIE BEGELTON | REC, CGY

26. TYSON PHILPOT | REC, MTL

27. LORENZO MAULDIN IV | DL, OTT

28. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG

29. DALTON SCHOEN | REC, WPG

30. MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | DB, MTL

31. MATHIEU BETTS | DL, BC

32. JANARION GRANT | RET/REC, TOR

33. GARRY PETERS | DB, BC

34. MUSTAFA JOHNSON | DL, MTL

35. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

36. CASEY SAYLES | DL, HAM

37. LOGAN FERLAND | OL, SSK

38. MARTEZ IVY | OL, EDM

39. TRE FORD | QB, EDM

40. DARNELL SANKEY | LB, MTL

41. DAMON WEBB | DB, CGY

42. WILLIAM STANBACK | RB, OTT

43. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, SSK

44. C.J. REAVIS | DB, SSK

45. NYLES MORGAN | LB, EDM

46. DRU BROWN | QB, OTT

47. DASHAUN AMOS | DB, HAM

48. DAVID BEARD | OL, EDM

49. JAMAL PETERS | DB, HAM