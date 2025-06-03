Potential landing spots for 10 surprise cuts

It’s inevitable.

Big names getting cut is as much a part of the CFL training camp news cycle as CFL Draft picks getting signed or starting quarterbacks discussing how much they’d love to play a full preseason game.

That doesn’t mean it ever hits smoothly though.

The morbid curiosity in the violent transactional business which is professional football means you likely hit the news of some names below with an ‘ooh’ or ‘ahh’ as if watching Canada Day fireworks flash across your timeline.

While the shock and awe of a stunning release never gets old, the reality is the players with those oversized names have them because of their work ethic and talent. Both qualities will lead to their next opportunity should other factors such as age, price tag and health concerns not get in the way.

There are plenty of potential matches to be made and here are my top 10 names of note with their, theoretical, next partner.

KA’DEEM CAREY | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Okay I get it, every team at this point is happy with their current roster and has solidified their final choices and Ka’Deem Carey would likely cost more as a veteran etc., etc. BUT the thought process here is just what a good, stabilizing impact a back like Ka’Deem would have on Tre Ford as he faces the pressure and stresses of being the Week 1 starter.

I’d also be lying if I didn’t want to see another Carey-Calgary revenge game on say, Labour Day?

BRYCE COSBY | DB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argonauts had plenty of turnover this off-season through free agency and more.

A player like Bryce Cosby could be a valuable depth piece to fill out their defensive backfield roster as injuries arise after his stellar CFL debut season up the 401 in Montreal last year where he racked up 55 defensive tackles and showed versatility with a dozen special teams tallies as well.

CAMERON DUKES | QB | BC LIONS

Cameron Dukes is a good guy and a solid all around player who deserves the chance to continue his CFL journey.

Thrown into a room with Jeremiah Masoli and Nathan Rourke, I believe the Lions would have the best energetic trio in the CFL plus Buck Pierce could dial up the use of Dukes’ legs if needed as a change of pace.

RYSEN JOHN | REC | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The big bodied former Simon Fraser receiver fits Hamilton’s unique roster allotment of larger than average tight ends and fullbacks plus the catch radius and low cost could mean minimal investment for a couple of big game changing catches throughout the season. That would be for when Bo Levi Mitchell isn’t relentlessly targeting Kenny Lawler, of course.

LUTHER HAKUNAVANHU | REC | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Speaking of catch radius, the big man from York has plenty of it and despite already having served a tour of duty in Red and White, his frame thrown into the Vernon Adams Jr. experience would be tantalizing. Plus, familiarity with the system could make the transition more simple and straightforward than any other name on this list.

LOGAN BONNER | QB | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

I’m not sure when or where Logan Bonner’s CFL career could continue and the quarterback room is already loaded in Manitoba, but for his sake getting behind a quarterback like Zach Collaros and quietly observing his work flow would be essential to having a longer career than currently projected up North.

QWUANTREZZ KNIGHT | DB | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

I loved Qwuantrezz Knight’s preseason game against Toronto and would be very surprised if he didn’t land somewhere quickly after flying around on both defence and special teams. The REDBLACKS are constantly in search of answers in their secondary and having a sixth or seventh option in a player with Knight’s ferocity would serve them well as a depth option who challenges the starting offence in scout team each day waiting for his chance.

WALTER FLETCHER | RUNNING BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

This was the most shocking cut of all for me because I just have too much respect for Walter Fletcher’s well rounded game and ability to take the seemingly ordinary into a special big play. His connection with Trevor Harris is strong and he would offer a unique change of pace from the expected bully ball running game in Saskatchewan this season.

DQ THOMAS | LB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Similar to Knight above, I love the speed and decision making of DQ Thomas. He feels like a Tyrice Beverette-light and the type of player who would slide comfortably into Montreal defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe’s scheme without significant delay while adding special teams upside.

ALEXANDER HOLLINS | REC | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

I know, the REDBLACKS are already locked and loaded at receiver and don’t need Alexander Hollins, but are there any pass-catching combos as we enter Week 1 who appear to not be fully solidified and ready to break records? Hope springs eternal across the league in receiver rooms, but anyone who adds Hollins would add to the depth of their group and Ottawa’s receivers have struggled to stay healthy at times over the last few years, an essential component to a successful Dru Brown season at the helm.