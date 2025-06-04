10 players who were overlooked on TSN’s top 50 CFL players list

As someone who works for TSN, it may be dangerous for me to list the top 10 players that were snubbed from their top 50 CFL players list.

No one wins when it comes to TSN-on-TSN crime. So, let’s change around the verbiage from “snubbed” to “overlooked.” The issue I have when people say “player X was snubbed” is they rarely follow up by stating which player needs to be removed from the list.

Pier-Olivier Lestage is a rock on the Montreal Alouettes offensive line and deserved to be ranked 50th. I’m not here to knock him off for one of my selections. Rather my 10 nominations are a testament to the amount of talent in the league. Many of these upcoming players have appeared on past lists and many will be back again in 2026.

RELATED

» Play CFL games on CFL Game Zone

» 25 questions ahead of the 2025 CFL season

» Brady Oliveira headlines TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2025

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

STEVEN DUNBAR JR. | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Steven Dunbar Jr. benefitted from Bo Levi Mitchell’s return to form, finishing fourth overall in receiving yards. The two-time East Division All-CFL averaged over 15 yards per reception. Dunbar Jr. finished second in yards after the catch, so it’s fair to say he also played a part in Mitchell’s East Division MOP season.

MARK KORTE | CENTRE | EDMONTON ELKS

The centre for one of the most dangerous offensive attacks, Mark Korte’s case for making TSN’s list is an easy one. The West Division All-CFL was part of an offence that led the leagues in both rushing yards and yards per carry. On top of that the Elks allowed the fewest sacks despite having two very different styles of quarterback with McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Tre Ford taking the majority of snaps.

ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | DEFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Montreal lineman was the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was second in the league in sacks with seven, and was a big reason why the Alouettes allowed the fewest points in the East.

KABION ENTO | CORNERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Kabion Ento is on a trajectory that could see him being mentioned as one of the game’s best defensive backs. Ento burst onto the scene as a rookie in the 2023 playoffs making multiple big plays during the Alouettes’ Grey Cup run. He followed up his remarkable post-season run with a Divisional All-CFL nomination this past year. As I have written before, please ignore the fact he finished the year with just a pair of interceptions. That total does not speak to his abilities and more about the collective wisdom of CFL quarterbacks to avoid throwing his way.

MICAH JOHNSON | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

My favourite fact about Micah Johnson’s season is he made his first All-CFL team for the first time since 2018. I wonder how many players have gone six years between being a part of a prestigious collection of players. Johnson will soon be 37 years old, but you would never guess his age watching him play in the middle of the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence.

JUSTIN LAWRENCE | CENTRE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

I know Justin Lawrence has gone two years without making an All-CFL team, but the Montreal Alouettes centre has done a lot of winning while rarely missing a snap. Lawrence has been a part of three Grey Cup championship teams, has not missed a game since the start of the 2019 season and has been a part of so many double-digit win teams.

MICHAEL WAKEFIELD | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

How did a defensive tackle who was tied for the CFL lead in sacks not make the top 50 list? Michael Wakefield finished with career highs in sacks, while forcing three fumbles. I still have images of his impressive performance against the Argos in the playoffs. The Ottawa REDBLACKS nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player is part of one of the game’s best defensive lines.

JARED BRINKMAN | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | EDMONTON ELKS

His statistics won’t wow you, but considering his size and strength it is not a stretch to foresee the Elks’ new lineman easily making the list in 2026. Jared Brinkman, a two-time Grey Cup winner, is entering his physical prime and did finish with 17 tackles and three sacks in 11 games. The Argonauts will miss his physical presence.

MARCUS SAYLES | CORNERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The marriage between Marcus Sayles and his new coach Corey Mace was an absolute success for the Roughriders in 2024 as Sayles made the All-CFL team for the second time in the past three seasons. Sayles finished the year with 57 tackles and four picks. As an added bonus Marcus is one of those players you can count on to start week-in and week-out after missing a mere four games in his six-year career.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders started out 4-0 with Jermarcus Hardrick manning the right tackle position. The next week he was lost for the season in a game against the BC Lions and the team had a losing record for the remainder of the season. Don’t worry, I’m not making a direct connection, injuries to Trevor Harris and to multiple other members of the offensive line were the main reasons for the team’s mid-season swoon, but it’s fair to say his health will play a big part for a team many are picking to win the Grey Cup.