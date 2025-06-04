3 keys to the game for Ottawa, Saskatchewan in Week 1

REGINA — The off-season is over, preseason games are complete and now it starts to count.

An intriguing matchup opens the 2025 Canadian Football League campaign as the Ottawa REDBLACKS pay a visit to Mosaic Stadium for a date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Last season represented a step in the right direction for the REDBLACKS as they improved on their four-win 2023 by posting a 9-8-1 record before eventually falling to Toronto in the Eastern Semi-Final.

The Roughriders will look to build on the momentum of a positive season that saw them also finish with a 9-8-1 record, good for second in the West Division. They followed it up with a win over the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final before dropping the Western Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

With kickoff just around the corner, here’s three keys to victory for both teams:

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. DRU BROWN’S ENCORE

After three seasons as a backup in Winnipeg, quarterback Dru Brown finally got his chance to be the main man under centre a year ago. And he didn’t disappoint, completing 312 passes for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns in 17 games. So, what’s he have in store for year two? It starts with being on the lookout for defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. who intercepted eight passes last season.

2. WILLIAM STANBACK’S NEXT STOP

The REDBLACKS signed William Stanback in hopes of an upgrade at running back alongside Daniel Adeboboye. Stanback finished second behind league leader Brady Oliveira a season ago with 1,175 yards and head coach Bob Dyce will surely turn to the fifth year rusher to take pressure off the pass game and diversify his offensive scheme.

3. PRESSURE IN THE POCKET

Defensive linemen Michael Wakefield and Lorenzo Mauldin IV were among the best at getting to opposing quarterbacks when they tied for the league lead with eight sacks. Facing a Riders team that has no problem going to the ground with running back AJ Ouellette, closing gaps and forcing pressure will be critical.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. LUCKY NO. 13 FOR TREVOR HARRIS?

Quarterback Trevor Harris has aged like a fine wine. The 39-year-old enters his 13th Canadian Football League season having averaged 9.1 yards per pass over 260 completions in 2024. The mark was the third best of his career, behind only 2013 (11.7) and 2016 (10.0).

2. SPEAKING OF AJ OUELLETTE

One way to help Harris is to hand the ball to Ouellette, which head coach Corey Mace did 130 times last season. Staying healthy is key for the Covington, Ohio native as he battled hip issues and suited up in just eight games a year ago. The front he’ll face Friday night is known to be aggressive, so he’ll be tested right out of the gate.

3. YOUNG RECEIVERS BACK FOR MORE

KeeSean Johnson, Dohnte Meyers and Dhel Duncan-Busby all got their first taste of CFL football and now it’s time to see what they can do with more responsibility in their second year. Johnson led the group by putting up an impressive 746 yards as a rookie. If Harris opts for more familiarity, he can turn the way of Samuel Emilus who’s looking for his third straight 1,000-plus yard season.

