Elks sign All-CFL linebacker Nick Anderson to one-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have locked up a core piece of their defence, signing Nick Anderson to a one-year extension running through the 2026 season, the club announced Wednesday.

“We believe Nick is a rising young player in this league and fits the mold of the type of person we want in our locker room and in our community,” Elks VP of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey said. “We’re excited Nick has shown his commitment to the Green and Gold and the city of Edmonton for the next two years.”

The Vicksburg, Mississippi native joined the Green and Gold last season as a bit of an unknown and blew away all expectations for a first-year player. Anderson led the Canadian Football League in total tackles with 116, and tied for the league lead in defensive tackles with 111 — the second most by a first year player in Canadian Football League history.

His sensational debut season would see the Tulane product named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie, as well as garner 2024 West Division and All-CFL honours. It didn’t take Anderson long to make his mark on the league, with the five-foot-11 linebacker racking up at least nine tackles in three of his first seven games. Down the stretch, Anderson was just as impressive, recording at least six tackles in eight of his final nine games.

The Elks open their 2025 CFL season against the BC Lions at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7.