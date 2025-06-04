Quarterback Rankings: Bo Levi Mitchell’s top 3 pivots

Quarterback Rankings is a bi-weekly series that breaks down the top signal-callers in the CFL. The ranking reflects recent performance, statistical indicators, team success, and overall on-field evaluation.

TORONTO — If you take a look at the quarterback rooms in the CFL, there’s a plethora of talent on every team.

The starters, of course, have the arms (and legs) to carry their teams to victories. But as Riders quarterback Trevor Harris points out, it’s the depth at backup that truly reveals just how much talent there is across the league.

“Right now is as healthy as the league has ever been in terms of quarterback play,” said Harris. “The fact that we have McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Cody Fajardo and Jake Maier as backup quarterbacks, I think that tells you the health of league and where the CFL is at quarterback. I think last year was one of the best years in terms of quarterback efficiency and I think you’ll see an uptick this year even.”

In 2024, the average QB efficiency rating was 96.9, up from 93.9 in 2023. Harris had the league’s best efficiency rating at 108.4 last season through to Week 21 with Bo Levi Mitchell not far behind him at 101.2.

Mitchell also led the CFL in passing yards (5,451) and passing touchdowns (32), on his way to earning the East Division’s nomination for Most Outstanding Player.

So who better to evaluate the quarterbacks heading into this year?

“Each guy is a special playmaker,” said Bo Levi Mitchell of his top three signal-callers. “(They have) great arms and great anticipation, and all have the ability to stand in there be the guy.”

Before CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz begins his bi-weekly rankings of the quarterbacks in 2025, here’s Mitchell’s top three pivots as we head into Week 1.

1. VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

“Vernon has playmaking ability with his feet (and) with his arm,” said Mitchell. “The moment, I don’t think for him, is ever too big. He relishes in the moment of having to break tackles, make big plays, make a huge throw, take a big hit into the ribs, step up, put the body at risk, and get up and go make another play.

“I feel like he’s just in that prime of really starting to truly understand the CFL game and really taking advantage of everything. He would have probably been the MOP last year.”

2. DRU BROWN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

“Dru obviously showed flashes in Winnipeg, but (his) first year being a starter, it was one of the most special years I’ve seen” Mitchell said. “He had great talent (around him), but it’s the first year with that OC. That’s not easy and I played in Tommy (Condell’s) system, so I do know it very well.

“He had a little bit up and down at parts where they kind of took him out and they put him in (Jeremiah) Masoli, but I think consistently Dru is going to continue to get (better and) he’s going to have a very long career. (He’s going to) play at a very high level this year with the guys he has. Adding Geno (Eugene Lewis) over there, I think they’re going to have a dangerous offence and be tough to play against.”

3. NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

“He showed two years ago, three years ago, his rise and kind of the player he can be,” said Mitchell. “I think him and Vernon were both in a very tough situation last year. It’s tough to have the number one and I don’t even want to say 1A and 1B, because neither one of them are 1B. They’re both one.

“So for them both to kind of have to deal with that and for (Rourke) to go from being back in the American game and only learning the American game and then trying to jump back in the CFL and they’re like, ‘hey, you start next week.’ It’s not easy. I’ve seen him training this off-season, I think he’ll return to that form that he had three years ago.”