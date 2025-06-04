Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for Week 1

Happy CFL Fantasy football New Year!

Now that we’ve given you a comprehensive preview of the upcoming season, there’s only one thing left to do: Week 1 rankings.

Everyone is 0–0, and everyone can put up a 25-point fantasy week. Let’s break it down and get a read on who’s worthy of making your opening lineup.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton — $14,000 Salary (18.3 Projected Fantasy Points)

But of course, Bo Levi Mitchell tops the list to begin the season. Extra motivation to show his former Stamps loyalists — and having Kenny Lawler to throw to — will also help. The last time he faced the Calgary defence, he shredded them for 450 yards and five majors. While we’re not expecting that calibre of production, Mitchell will still anchor plenty of fantasy lineups.

2. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary — $14,000 Salary (18.2 PFP)

Count on Vernon Adams Jr.’ debut with the Stampeders to be productive. He and Mitchell will spend the evening trading shots against their revamped defences. A 20+ FP showing is a strong possibility.

3. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan — $13,000 Salary (18.2 PFP)

Trevor Harris will rack up fantasy points even against a solid REDBLACKS defence. Slightly cheaper than the top two on the list, Trevor Harris’ consistency — eight games with multiple passing majors last season — earns him strong consideration to be your Week 1 pivot.

4. Nathan Rourke, BC — $12,500 Salary (15.5 PFP)

Look, we’re not saying Nathan Rourke will debut looking like his 2022 self. We are, however, saying don’t be surprised if that version of Rourke lights up the Elks.

5. Tre Ford, Edmonton — $12,000 Salary (12.5 PFP)

We can count on Tre Ford adding yardage with his legs, but it’s his passing that places him here. Ford will average around 10–12 yards per attempt — numbers that could pile up if the Elks’ ground game forces the Lions’ D to stack the interior.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC — $12,300 Salary (15 PFP)

This was a coin flip between the top two backs. Experience — and facing the Edmonton defence — gives James Butler the Week 1 edge.

2. Greg Bell, Hamilton — $7,700 Salary (18.2 PFP)

No one’s going to be upset if you choose Greg Bell as the top running back. The road to (at least) an East Division All-CFL nod begins for the explosive second-year back.

3. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan — $12,000 Salary (12.9 PFP)

Our prediction of AJ Ouellette scoring the first major of the season feels golden. A fully healthy Ouellette can be an underrated fantasy beast, even with the Roughriders throwing the ball seemingly every play.

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary — $10,500 Salary (11.7 PFP)

Dedrick Mills has the skills to deliver thrills while giving the Tiger-Cats’ defence chills. He’ll take his first steps toward a 1,000-yard campaign.

5. Justin Rankin, Edmonton — $7,500 Salary (12.4 PFP)

In choosing between him and Javon Leake ($8,500), the edge went to Justin Rankin, since the Elks will likely want to keep Leake fresh for return duties. Rankin will rip off at least one run over 20 yards.

RECEIVERS

1. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa — $11,400 Salary (17.9 PFP)

Oh yes, they call him Mr. Touchdown. Eugene Lewis the pass-catching end zone machine will take his streak to nine games with a major, putting him one away from tying Hall of Famer Terry Evershen for consecutive games with a touchdown.

2. Tim White, Hamilton — $12,000 Salary (14 PFP)

One could have placed several Ticat receivers here, but the honour goes to Tim White, who had a 5–128–2 line the last time he faced Calgary’s secondary.

3. Tyson Philpot, Montreal — $10,500 Salary (17.2 PFP)

Let’s welcome back Tyson Philpot, who will pick up where he left off in 2024 before a foot injury dashed his bid for Most Outstanding Player consideration. It shouldn’t take long for him and Davis Alexander ($11,000) to establish themselves as one of the league’s top pass-catch duos.

4. Justin McInnis, BC — $13,500 Salary (15.5 PFP)

Justin McInnis’ ability to stretch a defence will be on display against an Elks team that struggled against the deep ball last season. The fact he’s fourth says a lot about the receivers ranked above him.

5. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton — $8,600 Salary (14 PFP)

New uni, same Kenny Lawler. Few receivers can alter a game the way Lawler does, so bank on him to make a lasting first impression on the Ticats fan base.

6. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan — $3,300 Salary (10.1 PFP)

Bold prediction: KeeSean Johnson leads the league in receptions this season. Yes, even in that elite group of pass-catchers he lines up with…

7. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan — $10,800 Salary (13.5 PFP)

…but that’s not to diminish Samuel Emilus, who will hoard his share of targets. We like his chances of finding the end zone Thursday night.

8. Justin Hardy, Ottawa — $11,300 Salary (16 PFP)

The only reason Justin Hardy is ranked this low is that the Roughriders’ defence will spend much of the evening blanketing him. If he finishes with over 90 yards and/or scores a major, no one will be shocked.

9. Reggie Begelton, Calgary — $11,600 Salary (12.4 PFP)

The one constant in the Stampeders’ passing attack will waste no time adjusting to his new pivot.

10. Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa — $8,000 Salary (17.4 PFP)

Kalil Pimpleton can touch the ball four or five times yet still cause enough havoc to make this ranking feel foolish.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan — $8,400 Salary (7.4 PFP)

They’ll be up to the task of slowing down Dru Brown and the REDBLACKS’ fast-paced attack.

2. Montreal — $9,800 Salary (7.4 PFP)

Need a Week 1 prop bet? Try this one: the Alouettes will get at least one interception.

3. BC — $8,500 Salary (5.8 PFP)

Even in a potential shootout, the Lions’ D is worth considering now that Mathieu Betts is back for a full season.

4. Ottawa — $7,100 Salary (4.5 PFP)

They have more than enough playmakers to fit well into your lineup.

5. Toronto — $8,400 Salary (6.8 PFP)

A chance of bend-but-don’t-break exists with this revamped unit, but the Argos have a knack for creating miscues.