9 Canadians who could be an All-CFL in 2025

With the start of another CFL season, every player knows they have a chance to be great.

How could they not? Months of training, constantly wondering about all the variables to come and now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in Week 1 means it’s time to put vision to action.

In a time of increasing national pride, Canadian players across the league have to feel an extra boost of responsibility, joy and maybe even nerves as they know the microscope will be on any player with a maple leaf next to their name in the starting lineup.

While the Grey Cup remains the ultimate goal regardless of national affiliation, the All-CFL designation is a mark of individual performance and plenty of Canadians are ready to challenge for that accolade. Here are my top 10 hopefuls who should make the grade by end of season.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RB | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

It’s a lock. Brady Oliveira is the best back in the league right now with a well rounded skillset and extra motivation knowing his hometown is hosting the Grey Cup this year. Oliveira has reached his prime and he knows it, as do we.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC | BC LIONS

After exploding to start the season with Vernon Adams Jr. at the controls of the Lions offence, Justin McInnis slowed down the stretch but was still an All-CFL receiver last season. A full training camp with Nathan Rourke and an invigorated Buck Pierce-led offence screams another big campaign for McInnis.

SAMUEL EMILUS | REC | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Much different than McInnis who had to sort through a major quarterback shift, Samuel Emilus thrived last year in Riderville working alongside Trevor Harris who put together a strong season despite playing through multiple injuries. Now Emilus returns with a reinvigorated quarterback and another year to understand Marc Mueller’s approach to play calling and scheming from the booth above.

DAVID BEARD | OL | EDMONTON ELKS

Making the switch back to Edmonton after a standout stint in Hamilton, David Beard returns to the place he calls home and a player of his caliber doesn’t often need a homecoming boost to production. Beard has hit that perfect combination of youth, experience and situation which all points to a dominant year on the Elks interior.

RYAN HUNTER | OL | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos training camp cook will be cooking all year long for an Argos running game which is primed to show shades of 2023 power and a passing attack which feels comfortable leaning on either Chad Kelly’s big arm or Nick Arbuckle’s veteran savvy. Ryan Hunter has assumed the elder statesman role and owns it with his performance.

NIC DEMSKI | REC | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Similar to Oliveira earlier, Nic Demski knows his place in the CFL ecosystem and knows the importance of a home Grey Cup. Demski has the chance to really solidify his already legendary status in the minds of Manitoba football fans with a high level 2025 season.

MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

One of the very best ball hawks on the back end across the CFL, another year of experience for Marc-Antoine Dequoy under Noel Thorpe will only add to his ability to communicate those crucial late game schemes to a front he knows and trusts with truly elite linebackers in front of him.

TYRELL FORD | DB | EDMONTON ELKS

Tyrell Ford had a monster year for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and now jumps to Edmonton for what is largely an unproven commodity as the Elks have undergone a large overhaul in all levels of the organization. Never undersell the importance of playing with your twin brother, though, especially when he’s the starting quarterback. The Elks will give both Ford’s every chance to be great and when opportunity comes, Tyrell’s game-changing plays typically follow.

LIRIM HAJRULLAHU | K | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

This could have gone to Sean Whyte as well, but Lirim Hajrullahu will likely get more field goal opportunities as the Lions offence has real firepower potential if Nathan Rourke returns to previous form. There has never been a doubt in Hajrullahu’s ability and he showed it multiple times last season with a few record performances through his trademark consistency and accuracy.