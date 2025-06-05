Adarius Pickett on facing Roughriders: ‘You’ve got to be ready to play’

REGINA — CFL football returns on Thursday and by the looks of it we won’t have to wait long to see a great game.

That’s because the Saskatchewan Roughriders play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday, June 5 in what promises to be a very exciting – and physical – football game.

Riders and REDBLACKS battled twice in 2024, a 22-22 tie in Week 10 and 29-16 Green and White win in Week 17. Both games featured tough duels at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The two teams combined for 11 sacks in the two matchups, but also threw for a total of 1,158 passing yards.

Something that did not happen though was Riders starting quarterback Trevor Harris facing REDBLACKS starting pivot Dru Brown. That’s what makes this game even more intriguing as both teams feature plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and will now also have their starting signal-caller leading them into battle.

Harris, who spent three seasons in Ottawa, is impressed with the job the REDBLACKS have done in collecting talent around Brown.

“(General manager Shawn) Burke has done a great job putting together the personnel there and (Bob) Dyce has done a good job as a head coach,” said the veteran quarterback in a conversation with CFL.ca.

Harris knows that the first challenge ahead of them is not an easy one, but is also confident enough in his team to know that the other way around is also true.

“It’ll be a great test for us, but will be a great test for them. Make no mistake about that, we’re not going to be an easy out this year at all.”

Someone who would know a thing or two about running against this REDBLACKS defensive front is running back AJ Ouellette. That’s because the tailback used to play for the East Division Argonauts, appearing in plenty of matchups against Ottawa.

“One of the best defensive fronts in the league, for sure, strong physical and the linebackers are downhill,” said Ouellette. “They’re going to hit you, which we love it.”

A former teammate of Ouellette is now playing in Ottawa in linebacker Adarius Pickett. Not only does Pickett know the tailback from their time together in Toronto, he’s also very familiar with Roughriders head coach Corey Mace, who used to be the defensive coordinator for the Double Blue.

“They have a really good football team, and then they are coached very well,” said Pickett. “We’ve seen that when we played against them last year at home and the game ended in a tie. It was a real defensive battle. One game going back and forth. We thought the game was gonna be over two different times. So that was a really good and physical football team, and you have got to be ready to play. That’s going to be a real way to start the season off on the road.”

A new – albeit very important – character in this matchup is All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis. The touchdown machine signed with the REDBLACKS in the off-season, but is very familiar with the Roughriders and and the danger their pivot presents.

“I’m excited, man. It’s the type of game that you gotta know yourself too,” said Lewis. “You gotta know your identity as a team. We’re a very confident team. Saskatchewan is always gonna bring their best. They have Trevor (Harris) over there. I played with Trevor. He’s gonna come out there, he’s gonna try to pick you apart. But it’s all about being disciplined, trusting the guy next to you, and just doing your job when your opportunity comes.”

The Riders and REDBLACKS face off at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET to kick off the 2025 CFL season.