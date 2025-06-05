Argos, Als matchup ‘circled on our schedule’

MONTREAL — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes start 2025 in the exact opposite way they did 2024.

Last season, the Als were coming off of a Grey Cup title while the Argos were following a record-breaking regular season campaign that ended in playoff disappointment when they met in Week 1.

This time, it’s the Double Blue coming off of their 111th Grey Cup win, while the Als had the best regular season record only to fall to the Argos in the Eastern Final as they meet again in the first week of the season.

“I’m excited for that one. You know, that’s something a lot of our players have circled on our schedule,” said receiver Tyson Philpot in a conversation with CFL.ca. “I’m sure it’s the same thing when they played us last year for the first time. You know, we were the ones that beat them and went to the Grey Cup and they felt that they should have won. They had such a good regular season. It’s a little vice versa now.”

These teams know each other, respect each other, but also really want to beat each other.

“Montreal is a great team, probably one of the teams that I love playing the most, because I know we’re going to get their best every time,” said receiver Damonte Coxie. “It’s like a love hate, you know, I love playing them. I hate for them to beat us.”

A good rivalry is made of big games with big stakes and two teams that hate losing to each other. Montreal Alouettes’ receiver Austin Mack knows it’s always a challenge to go against a talented Argonauts defence.

“My opinion, at the end of the day, (is that) they’re a great sound defensive team,” said Mack. “They play a zone coverage that keeps everything from getting beat deep, everything in front, they rally to the ball.”

That’s about the only positive thing Mack can say about their divisional rivals.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, it’s a rivalry, in my opinion. And yeah, I hate losing to them,” added Mack.

One of the mainstays in this rivalry has been two-time All-CFL linebacker Wynton McManis. The veteran linebacker has been with the Argos since 2022, seeing three Eastern Finals against the Als and winning two.

McManis knows how much this game means not just on the standings but also as a way to measure themselves against each other.

“It’s a big game, it’s a great game,” said McManis in a conversation with CFL.ca. “It’s a good game to measure yourself up to because we know they’re going to be prepared, well coached. You know that they’re going to come out ready to play. You know that they have great players. And for us, on their end, it’s the same thing.”

Philpot also praised Toronto’s defensive scheme, recognizing the magnitude of the challenge in front of them on Friday.

“I think something that makes Toronto so good is that just defensive scheme,” said the National receiver. “They always seem to hook something defensively for us.

“They give us some challenges on defence. Always have a strong defensive line, coached very well. (Head) coach Ryan (Dinwiddie) is a great coach. Yeah, I’m excited for that one.”

Alouettes and Argonauts face off at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.