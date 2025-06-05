SiriusXM Canada is back for all 2025 CFL games and new exclusive content

TORONTO — SiriusXM Canada is proud to partner with The Canadian Football League (CFL) to deliver full coverage of the 2025 season to fans and subscribers on the country’s leading audio entertainment platform. All 81 regular season games, four Grey Cup Playoff matchups, and the 112th Grey Cup, live from Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16, will be available to listeners across North America.

As the league’s Official Satellite and Audio Streaming Partner, SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (ch. 167) will continue to be the home of every regular season and postseason game, as well as the iconic Grey Cup championship, while French-language broadcasts of Montréal Alouettes games will air on Attitude Franco (ch. 163).

In addition, SiriusXM is pleased to announce the following special programming and exclusive content that goes the extra yard:

Inside the Game, hosted by Scott Laughlin, takes fans and listeners behind the scenes through interviews with top CFL players as they bring unique perspectives and in-depth insight into the biggest plays of the previous week, before previewing the upcoming slate of games.

SiriusXM’s Poplandia (ch. 754) on the SiriusXM app will be home to the “Players Pick-Six Playlist” for season kickoff. Hear players across the league share their top six tunes for gearing up to hit the field. This season’s playlist includes top picks from Tyson Philpot, AJ Ouellette, Reggie Begelton, Damonte Coxie, Tyrell Ford, Brady Oliveira, Eugene Lewis, Christian Covington, and Bo Levi Mitchell, featuring songs from a variety of genres, including hits by Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Lady Gaga, and many more.

SiriusXM Cinematic Recaps, a fan favourite on social media, gives fans the opportunity to re-live some of the biggest moments in the CFL season on Instagram. Follow @siriusxmcanada and stay tuned for clips of the most exciting games, including the Labour Day Classic, the Playoffs and of course, the Grey Cup.

Finally, the Diversity is Strength Conversations series, presented by Kyndryl and powered by SiriusXM, returns. Hosted by Donnovan Bennett and available on the SiriusXM app, Diversity is Strength Conversations unites football leaders and experts to discuss their perspectives and personal experiences, while exploring the future of the game within the league, throughout communities, across the country and around the world.

May’s Diversity is Strength Conversations episode celebrated Asian Heritage Month in Canada and featured TSN’s John Lu and Abby Albino, Head of Business and Brand Strategy at Canada Basketball. The June episode will focus on Pride and the LGBTQ+ community’s relationship to sports, featuring an interview with Maven Maurer, the first openly transgender former professional football player.

The ongoing partnership also includes the SiriusXM Kickoff Show, which will set the stage for the 2025 edition of Canada’s largest single-day sporting event – the 112th Grey Cup. The Kickoff Show shines a spotlight on Canadian artists and sets the atmosphere for the day’s festivities. Past performers have included Alessia Cara, The Beaches, The Reklaws, Steven Lee Olsen, JESSIA, Owen Riegling, Jamie Fine, and more.

“We’re proud to carry on our strong relationship with the CFL, delivering every thrilling moment to our subscribers—including the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show at the season’s biggest game,” said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations. “From coast to coast, we keep fans connected to their favourite teams, and this year, we’re excited to offer even more exclusive content.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with SiriusXM,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of the CFL. “Fresh, engaging content brings fans closer to the action and fuels their passion for the league. CFL fans and SiriusXM listeners—get ready for another unforgettable season!”

The Ottawa REDBLACKs will head west to Mosaic Stadium to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on June 5 to officially open the 2025 season. The Montréal Alouettes will host the defending champion Toronto Argonauts on Friday Night Football on June 6. A Saturday doubleheader will see the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, before the BC Lions take on the Edmonton Elks to close out Week 1.

The CFL is part of SiriusXM’s commitment to deliver comprehensive sports coverage from every major sport to its subscribers, including the NHL, NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NBA, PGA and more.

SiriusXM Canada’s complete regular season coverage of the CFL can be found here.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans and a commitment to service to the community, as well as, elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.

ABOUT SIRIUSXM CANADA

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country’s leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.