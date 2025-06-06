3 keys to the game for Hamilton, Calgary in Week 1

CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders square off on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium to open their respective seasons.

Hamilton, who won five-of-seven to end 2024, will try to translate that momentum into a better start.

For Calgary, the new campaign couldn’t come soon enough after they finished with a 5-12-1 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

It’s a fresh slate with both teams sights firmly set on a return to the post-season.

Let’s take a look at three keys to victory for each squad ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff that can be watched on TSN, CTV, and CFL+.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: HAM | CGY

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Stampeders

» Tickets: Hamilton at Calgary

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. BO’S BACK

The success of Hamilton’s offence runs through quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell who led the Canadian Football League in yards with 5,451 and touchdowns with 32 a year ago. And while he’s going on three years removed from playing in Calgary, there’s always extra motivation facing your former team, especially on the road. As Mitchell tries to make it back-to-back All-CFL seasons, getting off to a good start is imperative for the 35-year-old.

2. MITCHELL’S NEW TARGET

The Ticats added a game breaker in receiver Kenny Lawler, who just happens to know these Stampeders well after spending his first five CFL seasons in the West Division. Add in the likes of Tim White and Shemar Bridges and the Stamps secondary has their hands full.

3. DEFENCE VS. OFFENCE

No team allowed more points in 2024 than the Ticats’ 557 and no team scored less than the Stamps’ 410. Hamilton may have the advantage on Saturday night, as defensive coordinator Brent Monson begins his first season with Hamilton after spending 15 in…Calgary. New defensive backs DaShaun Amos, who came over from Toronto, and Branden Dozier, a former Stamp, join Stavros Katsantonis in trying to shutdown star receiver Reggie Begelton.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. SOLUTION UNDER CENTRE

The Stampeders hope any struggles they experienced last season in their pass game have been rectified by acquiring Vernon Adams Jr. The new pivot will look the way of the aforementioned Begelton often as they try to form chemistry against a secondary looking to establish their own.

2. MORE FROM THE SUPPORTING CAST

Facing what should be a better secondary, Dave Dickenson’s team will need more out of their receivers not named Begelton. Newly acquired Tevin Jones, who caught 51 passes for 731 yards in Edmonton last season, should help. As should 1,000-plus yard addition Dominique Rhymes. Jalen Philpot will also be asked to take the next step in year four.

3. STUFFING THE RUN

The Stampeders defensive front will have to deal with an offence comfortable going to either Greg Bell or Johnny Augustine in the ground game. Defensive linemen Clarence Hicks and Folarin Orimolade anchor the line but will rely on linebacker Derrick Moncrief to help them limit big plays.

NEED TO KNOW