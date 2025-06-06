3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 1 win over Ottawa

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders started their 2025 campaign with a win, defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday night in the first game of the 2025 CFL season.

Saskatchewan’s offence, defence, and special teams contributed to the victory with Samuel Emilus‘ sure hands through the air and fill-in running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon carrying the rock admirably in place of AJ Ouellette.

And don’t forget about Jameer Thurman, who took no time into the brand new season to remind everyone he’s one of the best to patrol the middle of a defence in the CFL.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Roughriders win over the REDBLACKS.

8 – CATCHES BY SAMUEL EMILUS

Samuel Emilus and Trevor Harris were on the exact same page on Thursday night and the Riders pivot looked to his favourite target early and often in their victory over Ottawa.

Emilus hauled in all eight passes thrown in his direction for 133 yards and a touchdown, which was scored in the end zone in double coverage. The Canadian pass-catcher averaged 16.6 yards per reception, including his longest of 33 yards.

2 – TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS BY THOMAS BERTRAND-HUDON

Even with starting tailback AJ Ouellette on the sideline nursing an injury in street clothes, the Roughriders run game didn’t miss a beat.

Thomas Bertrand-Hudon stepped up in the backfield and was a major part of Saskatchewan’s offensive attack in the win.

The 28-year-old carried the rock 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and his longest going for 10 yards. The Canadian also got in on the receiving game, catching two passes for 17 yards including a 14-yard touchdown.

11 – TOTAL DEFENSIVE PLAYS BY JAMEER THURMAN

There were plenty of defenders that contributed to the Riders win on Thursday but for the sake of this article, we’re going to focus on just one.

Jameer Thurman did what he does best and what fans in Saskatchewan are starting to get used to seeing as he begins his second season in Riderville.

The middle linebacker had 10 total tackles on the evening to go along with a sack on Dru Brown.