Anytime Fitness becomes official fitness partner of the CFL

TORONTO — The path to the Canadian Football League (CFL) is marked with many milestones, from a first throw to a game-winning touchdown; from having a parent on the sidelines to a Hall of Fame coach calling a play with a championship on the line.

At any level, for anyone and anywhere, fitness anytime and Canadian football are for everyone. To help deliver this promise from coast to coast to coast, the league has welcomed Anytime Fitness as the Official Fitness Partner of the CFL.

“At its heart, Anytime Fitness isn’t just about gyms – it’s about people, their stories and the communities that lift them up” said Jeff Christison, Chief Executive Officer at Anytime Fitness Canada. “We’re proud to be rooted in communities across the country and we remain deeply committed to creating welcoming, inclusive spaces where Canadians feel seen, supported and inspired to live healthier lives.”

RELATED

» Where To Watch 2025 CFL Games

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Every Anytime Fitness gym in Canada is locally owned and operated — built by Canadians, for Canadians, with over 275 locations from Halifax to Victoria. The company’s global footprint extends worldwide with more than 5,500 locations, all dedicated to a single, unifying goal: helping people feel their best with 24-hour access to supportive spaces where health, connection and confidence grow.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Anytime Fitness as the newest member of our CFL family,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of the CFL. “We share the same values of strength, dedication and service to the community. At the heart of our partnership is a shared belief that with the right support and welcoming facilities, anyone can reach their fitness goals.”

In the coming months, fans will see Anytime Fitness on CFL sidelines throughout the regular season and the Grey Cup Playoffs. The two organizations will continue to explore innovative avenues to encourage more Canadians to start their fitness journeys in hopes of building a healthier and more active Canada.