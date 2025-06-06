Follow CFL

CFL releases statement sending best wishes to Ticats GM Ted Goveia

TORONTO — The Canadian Football league has released the following statement about Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia:

“Our CFL family and the entire CFL community sends its best wishes to Ted Goveia after learning of his cancer diagnosis. You are not alone, Ted. Fans from coast to coast to coast send their strength to you and your family. Your journey through the game has been an incredible inspiration to us all, and we’re here now to support you every step of the way throughout this courageous fight.”

– Stewart Johnston

