Reggie Begelton, Stamps looking to give Bo Levi Mitchell’s Ticats their ‘first L’

CALGARY — For the second consecutive season, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats open the year with a trip to Calgary.

On June 7, 2024, the Ticats lost a hard-fought 32-24 battle against the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium in Week 1. Now, exactly one year later, on June 7, 2025, the Tabbies get one more chance to win at the stadium that holds so many memories for their veteran pivot.

“It’s gonna be good,” said Mitchell in a conversation with CFL.ca. “I went there last year and obviously didn’t get to have the first game I wanted to against them back in the stadium.

“It was an awesome thing of them to do the standing ovation and kind of (show) some highlights that I had. That was a really cool moment. But ultimately, we didn’t get the win.”

The pivot threw for 300 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Black and Gold started the season 0-1. Mitchell ended up throwing for 300 yards or more nine additional times in 2024, earning the East Division Most Outstanding Player nomination and leading a powerful Tiger-Cats offence.

Mitchell, who led the Stampeders to two Grey Cup titles, is currently only one win away from 100 career wins. If Hamilton beats Calgary on Saturday night, he’ll become the fastest player in CFL history to reach that mark.

Receiver Reggie Begelton was a part of one those Grey Cup-winning squads led by the quarterback and is rooting for his former teammate to accomplish his goals this season, just not against the Stamps.

“Bo is coming home, right? It’s going to be fun,” said Begelton. “I love seeing him play. He had a great year last year. I expect him to have another good one this year.

“I hope he hits his milestones this year, but we’re gonna have to give him his first ‘L’.”

National receiver Jalen Philpot also played with Mitchell his rookie year, witnessing first-hand the veterans’ pinpoint accuracy, playmaking ability, but most of all, how much he means to the city of Calgary.

“We have got that circled on our schedule for sure,” said Philpot about the matchup with the Ticats. “Obviously, with Bo coming into town, it always gets a lot of people out. We still have lots of Stamps fans who love Bo Levi Mitchell.

“I got to play with Bo my first year, I caught my first receiving touchdown from Bo too. So it’s just awesome. We know Bo is going to come in motivated. He’s going to do anything he can to win the game.”

This off-season, the Stampeders went out and brought a special quarterback of their own in Vernon Adams Jr., one that can rival Mitchell’s explosiveness through the air come Saturday. They also signed receiver Dominique Rhymes and Tevin Jones to complement an offence that already featured Begelton and Philpot, creating the kind of environment that could lead a series of several explosive passing outings, starting with Week 1.

“I think it’s gonna be a really cool matchup, especially with our new weapons too,” added Philpot. “Dominique Rhymes, Tevin Jones, we have some awesome additions that are really gonna help spark our offence and make us be able to put the ball down the field more. And with (Vernon Adams Jr.), you know, he’s just an awesome guy. He can sling the football, he can run the football, he makes plays happen. He’s magic. So I’m just excited to get to witness that, not from the sideline.”

For Hamilton, the game is also about avoiding a slow start that kept them out of the post-season in 2024. The Tabbies lost their first five games last season, but ended up picking up steam later in the year only to fall short of the playoffs. Receiver Tim White knows how important it is to start the season with the right foot.

“Extremely important,” said White about the matchup with Calgary. “We understand that the season has ebbs and flows, that’s just mandatory with football, but it’s extremely important that we get off to a really good start. I feel like we’ll have the ability to step out there and be efficient, put points on the board and score. I feel like that’s the key, it’s No. 1.”