Roughriders defeat REDBLACKS in 2025 season-opener

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders gave their fans at Mosaic Stadium something to smile about on Thursday night, defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the opening game of the 2025 season.

With the 31-26 win, Saskatchewan started their season 1-0 while the REDBLACKS dropped to 0-1.

After going down 7-0 early in the first quarter, the Riders took the lead and never relinquished it for the rest of the contest.

Receiver Samuel Emilus led the way for the Riders through the air, hauling in all eight passes thrown his way, including a touchdown score, for 133 yards. Running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, who was filling in for an injured AJ Ouellette, scored a pair of majors, one rushing and one receiving, in the win as well.

Receiver Eugene Lewis and running back William Stanback scored in their REDBLACKS debuts, with Lewis increasing his touchdown streak to nine-straight games, just one away from the CFL record of 10. Quarterback Dru Brown threw for 413 yards, connecting on 34 of 41 passes to go along with two majors and no interceptions in the loss.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: SSK | OTT

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 1 win over Ottawa

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Roughriders

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Starting on their own 23-yard line, Dru Brown led the REDBLACKS all the way down the field to score on their opening possession. Brown spread the ball around and completed all seven of his passes for 84 yards on the drive, including a 22-yard pass to Eugene Lewis for the receiver’s first catch as a REDBLACK that brought the team down to the one-yard line. That’s where Dustin Crum lined up on short yardage and plunged in for the first major score of the 2025 season. Along with the completed convert, the REDBLACKS took a 7-0 lead with eight minutes left in the opening quarter.

Ottawa’s defence held Trevor Harris and co. to a two-and-out on the ensuing possession to bring up a Brett Lauther 53-yard field goal attempt. The hold wasn’t what Lauther was looking for and he didn’t attempt the kick but instead punted the ball out of bounds.

The Riders defence matched, forcing a two-and-out of their own, and Ottawa had to punt.

Starting on their own 12, Harris looked to Mitch Picton and then Samuel Emilus to try to move the chains. As Emilus was trying to fight for extra yards, Ottawa’s defence had other plans, as Adrian Frye forced the fumble and recovered it himself.

That meant Brown and co. would start on the Riders’ side of mid-field. A two-and-out led to Lewis Ward missing his 46-yard field goal attempt and after a 60-yard return from Mario Alford, Harris and his offence were right back on the field without giving up any points on the turnover.

Mixing in a few runs from AJ Ouellette, who would end up leaving the game before the half was over, along with passes to his receivers, Harris moved his offence down to the REDBLACKS’ 10-yard line before a roughing the passer penalty set them up on a first-and-goal. On the first play of the second quarter, new backup QB Tommy Stevens set up on short yardage and scored his first major as a Roughrider. With the completed convert, the game was tied 7-7.

Saskatchewan’s defence forced Ottawa to punt on the next possession, and Harris and his offence started their next drive on their own 30. On second down, Emilus found an opening in the middle of the defence and secured a 33-yard catch and run to move the chains.

The Riders continued to move those chains into Ottawa territory before Harris found Emilus again, this time in double coverage in the back of the end zone for the major score. With the completed convert, Saskatchewan took their first lead of the game (14-7) with eight minutes left in the half.

The Riders defence started to flex their muscles on the ensuing drive with Malik Carney getting a sack on Brown, bringing up second and 19 before Richie Leone was forced to punt.

Ottawa’s defence matched with a big play of their own, as Harris looked deep to Dohnte Meyers but C.J. Coldon jumped underneath the throw for the interception. The REDBLACKS weren’t able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and punted the ball away.

After three-straight completions to Emilus, for 10, 26, and nine-yards to move to the REDBLACKS’ 20-yard line, the Riders looked to add more points to their score as the clock was ticking inside the two-minute warning.

Harris looked to his favourite target of the first half, Emilus, in the end zone but accidental pass interference was called on Amari Henderson, moving the team halfway to the goal to the 10. They had to settle for a field goal with Lauther connecting on his 13-yard attempt with 17 seconds left in the half to increase his team’s lead to 17-7.

To start the second half, the Riders continued to keep momentum on their side. On the opening drive of the third quarter, Harris found KeeSean Johnson for back-to-back catch-and-runs, of 38 and 23 yards, to bring them down to Ottawa 14. Harris then dumped it off to Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, who was filling in for an injured Ouellette, and he ran into the end zone for the major. The completed convert made it 24 unanswered points for the Riders to increase their lead to 24-7.

Ottawa responded by moving quickly as well and scoring their own six points. Brown looked to Lewis who was standing on the goal line and despite being covered by a defender, a review confirmed that he broke the plane for the touchdown. The score extended Lewis’ TD streak to nine-straight games dating back to last season and he is now one short from tying the CFL record (10). With the completed convert, the REDBLACKS cut the Riders lead to 24-14.

On the ensuing possession, the home team made quick work of good field position, starting their drive at Ottawa’s 43-yard line, before Bertrand-Hudon scored his second touchdown of the night, this time a six-yard run. With Lauther’s convert, Saskatchewan increased their lead to 31-14.

Aided by a pass interference penalty on Tevaughn Campbell, Ottawa moved the chains down to the Riders 32-yard line. With just seconds left in the third quarter, Crum entered the game on third-and-short to bring up a fresh set of downs. A few plays later, on the Saskatchewan two, William Stanback scored his first TD as a REDBLACK. The convert was unsuccessful and Ottawa cut the Riders’ lead to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter.

With four and a half minutes left in the game, Ottawa found some life as Brown connected with Justin Hardy, who waltzed into the end zone for a 27-yard score. The REDBLACKS went for two and it was unsuccessful, keeping things at a five point game (31-26).

The REDBLACKS defence did their part, with Frye forcing a fumble and Adarius Pickett recovering on the Riders next drive. That set up Brown on the Roughriders’ side of mid-field with 2:46 left in the game. They weren’t able to capitalize with any points, however, after a two-and-out forced them to punt the ball away.

Another two-and-out, this time for the home team, meant Brown and co. had another chance to put more points on the board.

They weren’t able to do so, however, and the Riders left Mosaic with the win on Thursday night.

Next up for the Ottawa REDBLACKS is a home date against the Montreal Alouettes on June 13 while the Saskatchewan Roughriders head to Hamilton Stadium to take on the Tiger-Cats on June 14.