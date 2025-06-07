3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 1 win over Toronto

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes started their season with a commanding 28-10 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

After the Argos ended Montreal’s 2024 season dramatically in the Eastern Final, the Als did not have to wait long this season for a rematch in front of the faithful at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

With quarterback Davis Alexander getting the nod this season as the starter and Tyson Philpot back from injury, the Als raced to an eight-point first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Though, with all eyes on Alexander, it was the Als’ defence that imposed its will in the contest, as they bottled up the No. 1 offence in 2024.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Alouettes’ win over the Argonauts.

RELATED

» Alouettes beat Argonauts in Eastern Final rematch

» Depth Charts: MTL | TOR

» Game Notes: Argonauts at Alouettes

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

163 – MONTREAL RUSHING YARDS

It wasn’t always the most effective play in their book, but the Alouettes made an early effort to establish the run, something their counterpart Argos was unable to achieve. Montreal had 163 rushing yards to Toronto’s 34, 50 of which came from Alexander’s improvisations in the pocket. Sean Thomas-Erlington – who took over starting duties for veteran Walter Fletcher, who was released on May 31 – plugged away in short yardage before breaking an 18-yarder in the fourth, finishing with 86 yards on 17 attempts. With the early lead and the run-game churning, the Als were able to control the pace of play while the Argos were forced to abandon the run.

Toronto, who also released their presumptive starter in the backfield Ka’Deem Carey, were led by Nick Arbuckle’s 17 yards on the ground. Promoted back Deonta McMahon had 14 yards on four attempts and only got one carry in the second half.

3 – TAKEAWAYS BY ALOUETTES’ DEFENCE

It was a return to form for 2024’s No. 1 ranked defence, as all levels – defensive line, linebackers and the secondary – made plays to get the ball back in Alexander’s hands. Defensive back Lorenzo Burns started the party, stepping in front of Damonte Coxie to pick off Arbuckle. It was a team effort to force the late first-half fumble, but former Argo Shawn Oakman was closest to Arbuckle as the pivot lost control of his throwaway and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund scooped up the loose ball for the score.

All-CFL linebacker Tyrice Beverette added an interception of his own for the Alouettes with the Argos in desperation mode in the late stages.

7 – SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES BY ALEXANDRE GAGNÉ

The Argos did not have a single drive start on the opposing side of the field in large part due to Gagné’s special teams coverage. The veteran Canadian linebacker tied a CFL record with his seven contributions, ensuring the field-position battle would be in the Als’ favour. Argos return man Calvin Turner Jr. – filling in for the injured 2024 CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant – started the game with a 31-yard return but was not able to equal it, and had even less luck on the punt return team. Gagné led the suffocating kick coverage, holding the Argos to an average punt return of 5.2 yards, under half of what Montreal tallied (11.6).