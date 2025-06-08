3 stats that defined BC’s Week 1 win over Edmonton

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions started their season with yet another offensive explosion in their Week 1 win over the Edmonton Elks.

Nathan Rourke threw a trio of touchdown passes and guided a very efficient quick-striking attack to help his team open the season with a win.

The defence held the Elks to a pair of majors and linebacker Ben Hladik almost added seven to the board with a long interception return.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined BC’s win over Edmonton on Saturday night at BC Place.

54 – RUSHING YARDS BY ROURKE

Even though it was the passing game that headlined the Lions’ win over the Elks, Rourke’s 54 rushing yards were just as important. The pivot navigated a congested pocket multiple times, picking up important first downs on the ground to extend drives that would eventually end with a touchdown pass.

Rourke’s dual-threat abilities are what make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the CFL and his Week 1 performance shows he’ll be a challenge for opposing defences all season.

4 – STRAIGHT TOUCHDOWN DRIVES BY THE LIONS IN THE SECOND HALF

The Lions were able to move the ball in the first half but did not capitalize on it with touchdowns due to a couple of red zone stops by the visitors.

That was not an issue in the second half though, when BC went on a run of four straight touchdowns, including three passing majors by Rourke. Stanley Berryhill (twice), Justin McInnis and James Butler (on the ground) earned the scores.

14 OF 20 – SECOND DOWN CONVERSIONS

Any time an offence can convert second downs at a 70 per cent rate there’s a lot of credit to go around, especially to the offensive line.

The Lions not only averaged nine yards per passing attempt and 6.9 per rush, they also didn’t allow a single sack to a revamped Elks’ defensive line.