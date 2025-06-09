Argos unveil 111th Grey Cup championship rings

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have unveiled on Sunday their 111th Grey Cup championship rings.

The rings commemorate Toronto’s 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on November 17 at BC Place in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Argonauts (@torontoargos)

Proof of the work, hardware to match. Your Toronto Argonauts 2024 Championship Rings. pic.twitter.com/INLtdyvZEN — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 9, 2025

The Argos finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-8 record before defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS 58-38 in the Eastern Semi Final and the Montreal Alouettes 30-28 in the Eastern Final to earn a trip to the Grey Cup in Vancouver.

There, powered by a dominant defence and a Most Valuable Player performance from quarterback Nick Arbuckle, the Argos took down the Blue Bombers to capture the title.

Arbuckle completed over 70 per cent of his passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Dejon Brissett was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian after catching three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. National receiver Kevin Mital also scored a major for the Double Blue.

It was the Argonauts second Grey Cup title in three seasons and their 19th championship in franchise history.